Top Stocks for Today - 25th February 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Biocon: The biotechnology business stated that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics announced the availability of YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) in the United States market. It is a biosimilar to Stelara (ustekinumab). With this, YESINTEK becomes one of the first biosimilar to enter the US markets for immunology drug. YESINTEK can be used for treatment of Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriatic arthritis, and plaque psoriasis. This will increase patient access to more cost-effective treatment options for use in the treatment of common chronic autoimmune diseases.

NTPC Green Energy: The renewable energy arm of NTPC stated that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPGCL). The MoU was inked at the Global investors Summit in Bhopal for development of renewable energy parks and projects in the state.

LIC: The state-owned company reported that it has received a demand order from Assistant Commissioner, Delhi. The demand is of ₹57.28 Crore in Goods & Services Tax, including interest, and penalties, for FY 2020-21. The notice includes a GST demand of ₹31.04 Crore, interest of ₹23.13 Crore, and a penalty of ₹3.10 Crore. The reason for demand has been stated as excess Input Tax Credit (ITC) availed by the corporation.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: The engineering business announced that it has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Polish technology firm Nevomo for development of next-generation Magrail technology, AI-powered railway innovations, and linear propulsion systems.

IREDA: The company announced that its shareholders approved a plan to raise up to ₹5,000 Crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

