Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Nine Monthly Results

223.38
(2.13%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

No Record Found

Indian Renewable: Related NEWS

IREDA posts robust growth in Q2 earnings; stock gains

11 Oct 2024|11:50 AM

During the reporting year, the state-owned firm's total operating income increased by 38% year on year to ₹1,630.38 Crore.

IREDA gets nod for ₹4,500 crore QIP, shares surge

19 Sep 2024|01:08 PM

This QIP permits them to raise capital by issuing new shares to institutional investors such as banks and mutual funds.

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

IREDA Shares Surge as Board Considers ₹4,500 Crore Fundraising Plan

22 Aug 2024|04:06 PM

Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock has gained a total of 331% in the last one year, and almost 147% since the beginning of the year.

IREDA stock jumps on ₹4,500 crore fundraise plan

22 Aug 2024|12:50 PM

At 12:32 p.m., the stock was trading 10.17% higher at ₹263.1 on the BSE. The stock was listed on November 29, 2023

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

IREDA Stock Skyrockets to Record High, Up 364% in a Year

12 Jul 2024|10:44 AM

In the previous session, the stock rose more than 17% to a new record high of ₹289.33 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), before closing 12% higher at 278.95.

