Top Stocks for Today - 26th March 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IREDA: The state-owned business stated that it has raised ₹910.37 Crore via issue of private placement of subordinated tier-II bonds. These bonds shall have a tenure of 10 years having a coupon rate of 7.74%. The tier-II bonds aim to benefit from liquidity in the current financial market and support the company’s borrowing plan.

Jindal Stainless: The company announced that it has approved the acquisition of a 5.03% stake in Mynd Solutions Private Limited. It is a Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-regulated trade receivable discounting system (TReDS) and supply chain platform. The transaction is worth ₹102.70 Crore via a combination of primary and secondary investments.

Aditya Birla Capital: The financial services business stated that it has made an investment of ₹40 Crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited (ABCDL). The investment shall be through a rights issue for supporting subsidiary’s growth and funding requirements.

NCC: The infrastructure business stated that it has received two work orders worth ₹10,804.56 Crore (excluding GST). The company has received the said order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the design, construction, supply, installation, upgradation, operation, and maintenance of the middle-mile network BharatNet.

HCLTech: The IT business has introduced HCLTech Insight. It is an agentic AI-powered smart manufacturing solution that is designed to improve data insights and analytics and manufacturers.

