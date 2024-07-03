iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Stainless Ltd Share Price

668
(-1.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open683.8
  • Day's High684.7
  • 52 Wk High848
  • Prev. Close677.6
  • Day's Low662.7
  • 52 Wk Low 513.5
  • Turnover (lac)3,492.24
  • P/E23.25
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value180.48
  • EPS29.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)55,027.81
  • Div. Yield0.44
  • Open737.05
  • Day's High739.75
  • Spot733.85
  • Prev. Close731.6
  • Day's Low719.45
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot775
  • OI(Chg %)-45,725 (-12.24%)
  • Roll Over%4.3
  • Roll Cost1.7
  • Traded Vol.3,97,575 (-50.58%)
Jindal Stainless Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

683.8

Prev. Close

677.6

Turnover(Lac.)

3,492.24

Day's High

684.7

Day's Low

662.7

52 Week's High

848

52 Week's Low

513.5

Book Value

180.48

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

55,027.81

P/E

23.25

EPS

29.13

Divi. Yield

0.44

Jindal Stainless Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

Jindal Stainless Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jindal Stainless Eyes Growth in Canadian Market

18 Oct 2024|01:41 PM

At a press conference following the results, Jindal stated, "We will be able to push even more volumes into Canada if this duty comes on China."

Jindal Stainless join forces with CJ Darcl to manufacture containers

1 Oct 2024|03:21 PM

Furthermore, the underframes are composed of bespoke stainless steel tubes. This move lowered container weight by about 500 kilogrammes.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Jindal Stainless Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.91%

Foreign: 27.91%

Indian: 32.57%

Non-Promoter- 28.65%

Institutions: 28.65%

Non-Institutions: 10.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jindal Stainless Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

164.69

164.69

3,030.92

151.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,535.3

11,292.2

6,415.46

3,001.61

Net Worth

13,699.99

11,456.89

9,446.38

3,152.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11,679.14

12,320.11

10,784.55

8,311.28

yoy growth (%)

-5.2

14.23

29.75

27.31

Raw materials

-7,431.83

-8,061.69

-6,884.51

-4,976.55

As % of sales

63.63

65.43

63.83

59.87

Employee costs

-148.79

-147.57

-136.97

-102.46

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

601.02

236.05

481.86

62.58

Depreciation

-373.42

-408.86

-303.84

-307.98

Tax paid

-272.5

-91.48

-164.97

-30.37

Working capital

186.22

-352.12

229.74

-3,936.18

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.2

14.23

29.75

27.31

Op profit growth

18.81

-8.28

15.74

112.44

EBIT growth

32.6

-21.47

24.04

231.87

Net profit growth

179.9

-51.96

445.54

-110.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

38,562.47

35,697.03

32,732.65

12,188.46

12,950.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38,562.47

35,697.03

32,732.65

12,188.46

12,950.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

321.4

236.25

171.36

148.52

44.33

Jindal Stainless Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jindal Stainless Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ratan Jindal

Managing Director

Abhyuday Jindal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Tarun Kumar Khulbe

Executive Director & Group CFO

Anurag Mantri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Arti Luniya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jayaram Easwaran

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajeev Uberoi

Nominee (SBI)

Praveen Kumar Malhotra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shruti Srivastava

Whole Time Director & COO

Jagmohan Sood

Independent Non Exe. Director

AARTI GUPTA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ajay Mankotia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Stainless Ltd

Summary

Jindal Stainless Limited was incorporated on 29th September 1980 as Jindal Ceramics Limited. The Company is Indias leading stainless steel producers of stainless steel with integrated melting products with a capacity of 1.1 MTPA, eventually scalable upto 3.2 MTPA. It is engaged in manufacturing of stainless steel flat products in Austenitic, Ferritic, Martensitic and Duplex grades. The product range includes Ferro Alloys, Stainless Steel Slabs, Hot Rolled Coils, Plates and Sheets, and Cold Rolled Coils and Sheets.The company manufactures and sells a broad range of stainless steel flat products including slabs, blooms, flat bars, hot rolled and cold rolled coils, plates and sheets and special products including, precision strips and coin blanks. The Companys plants are situated in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa. The Company changed its name to Jindal Int.com Limited in 29th January of the year 2001. In order to create a focused stainless steel company, the business of Jindal Strips Limited was restructured by de-merging the stainless steel business from Jindal Strips Limited to the Company and all the properties, assets, rights, powers and liabilities relating to the stainless steel undertaking of Jindal Strips Limited had been transferred to the Company with effective from April 1st 2002. During 2002-03 the company completed de-bottlenecking by augmenting the Stainless Steel melting capacity to 400,000 MT. The Companys name was renamed as Jindal Stainless Limited in 28th
Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Stainless Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Stainless Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹668 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Stainless Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Stainless Ltd is ₹55027.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Stainless Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Stainless Ltd is 23.25 and 3.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Stainless Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Stainless Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Stainless Ltd is ₹513.5 and ₹848 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Stainless Ltd?

Jindal Stainless Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.73%, 3 Years at 51.31%, 1 Year at 13.49%, 6 Month at -17.84%, 3 Month at -12.18% and 1 Month at -5.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Stainless Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Stainless Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.49 %
Institutions - 28.65 %
Public - 10.86 %

