Summary

Jindal Stainless Limited was incorporated on 29th September 1980 as Jindal Ceramics Limited. The Company is Indias leading stainless steel producers of stainless steel with integrated melting products with a capacity of 1.1 MTPA, eventually scalable upto 3.2 MTPA. It is engaged in manufacturing of stainless steel flat products in Austenitic, Ferritic, Martensitic and Duplex grades. The product range includes Ferro Alloys, Stainless Steel Slabs, Hot Rolled Coils, Plates and Sheets, and Cold Rolled Coils and Sheets.The company manufactures and sells a broad range of stainless steel flat products including slabs, blooms, flat bars, hot rolled and cold rolled coils, plates and sheets and special products including, precision strips and coin blanks. The Companys plants are situated in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa. The Company changed its name to Jindal Int.com Limited in 29th January of the year 2001. In order to create a focused stainless steel company, the business of Jindal Strips Limited was restructured by de-merging the stainless steel business from Jindal Strips Limited to the Company and all the properties, assets, rights, powers and liabilities relating to the stainless steel undertaking of Jindal Strips Limited had been transferred to the Company with effective from April 1st 2002. During 2002-03 the company completed de-bottlenecking by augmenting the Stainless Steel melting capacity to 400,000 MT. The Companys name was renamed as Jindal Stainless Limited in 28th

