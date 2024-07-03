SectorSteel
Open₹683.8
Prev. Close₹677.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,492.24
Day's High₹684.7
Day's Low₹662.7
52 Week's High₹848
52 Week's Low₹513.5
Book Value₹180.48
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)55,027.81
P/E23.25
EPS29.13
Divi. Yield0.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
164.69
164.69
3,030.92
151.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,535.3
11,292.2
6,415.46
3,001.61
Net Worth
13,699.99
11,456.89
9,446.38
3,152.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11,679.14
12,320.11
10,784.55
8,311.28
yoy growth (%)
-5.2
14.23
29.75
27.31
Raw materials
-7,431.83
-8,061.69
-6,884.51
-4,976.55
As % of sales
63.63
65.43
63.83
59.87
Employee costs
-148.79
-147.57
-136.97
-102.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
601.02
236.05
481.86
62.58
Depreciation
-373.42
-408.86
-303.84
-307.98
Tax paid
-272.5
-91.48
-164.97
-30.37
Working capital
186.22
-352.12
229.74
-3,936.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.2
14.23
29.75
27.31
Op profit growth
18.81
-8.28
15.74
112.44
EBIT growth
32.6
-21.47
24.04
231.87
Net profit growth
179.9
-51.96
445.54
-110.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
38,562.47
35,697.03
32,732.65
12,188.46
12,950.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38,562.47
35,697.03
32,732.65
12,188.46
12,950.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
321.4
236.25
171.36
148.52
44.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ratan Jindal
Managing Director
Abhyuday Jindal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Tarun Kumar Khulbe
Executive Director & Group CFO
Anurag Mantri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Arti Luniya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jayaram Easwaran
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajeev Uberoi
Nominee (SBI)
Praveen Kumar Malhotra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shruti Srivastava
Whole Time Director & COO
Jagmohan Sood
Independent Non Exe. Director
AARTI GUPTA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ajay Mankotia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jindal Stainless Ltd
Summary
Jindal Stainless Limited was incorporated on 29th September 1980 as Jindal Ceramics Limited. The Company is Indias leading stainless steel producers of stainless steel with integrated melting products with a capacity of 1.1 MTPA, eventually scalable upto 3.2 MTPA. It is engaged in manufacturing of stainless steel flat products in Austenitic, Ferritic, Martensitic and Duplex grades. The product range includes Ferro Alloys, Stainless Steel Slabs, Hot Rolled Coils, Plates and Sheets, and Cold Rolled Coils and Sheets.The company manufactures and sells a broad range of stainless steel flat products including slabs, blooms, flat bars, hot rolled and cold rolled coils, plates and sheets and special products including, precision strips and coin blanks. The Companys plants are situated in Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa. The Company changed its name to Jindal Int.com Limited in 29th January of the year 2001. In order to create a focused stainless steel company, the business of Jindal Strips Limited was restructured by de-merging the stainless steel business from Jindal Strips Limited to the Company and all the properties, assets, rights, powers and liabilities relating to the stainless steel undertaking of Jindal Strips Limited had been transferred to the Company with effective from April 1st 2002. During 2002-03 the company completed de-bottlenecking by augmenting the Stainless Steel melting capacity to 400,000 MT. The Companys name was renamed as Jindal Stainless Limited in 28th
The Jindal Stainless Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹668 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Stainless Ltd is ₹55027.81 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Stainless Ltd is 23.25 and 3.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Stainless Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Stainless Ltd is ₹513.5 and ₹848 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Stainless Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.73%, 3 Years at 51.31%, 1 Year at 13.49%, 6 Month at -17.84%, 3 Month at -12.18% and 1 Month at -5.37%.
