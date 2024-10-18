Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.88
39.57
29.88
2.81
Op profit growth
24.98
-2.24
103.51
55.46
EBIT growth
40.82
-12.91
206.33
2,368.67
Net profit growth
487.81
-12.56
-114.65
-320.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.68
8.79
12.56
8.01
EBIT margin
8.71
5.82
9.33
3.95
Net profit margin
3.43
0.55
0.87
-7.79
RoCE
13.62
9
7.84
2.19
RoNW
3.53
0.78
1.15
-14.57
RoA
1.34
0.21
0.18
-1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.61
1.49
2.08
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.33
-7.26
-6.09
-37.75
Book value per share
65.78
55.76
45.4
74.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.84
16.1
34.2
0
P/CEPS
202.29
-3.3
-11.66
-0.44
P/B
1.02
0.43
1.56
0.22
EV/EBIDTA
4.37
4.24
7.28
17.79
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-46.42
-54.92
-41.52
-30.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.54
22.47
35.89
51.6
Inventory days
82.76
68.14
78.85
98.88
Creditor days
-90.58
-71.32
-85.79
-93.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.21
-1.28
-1.09
-0.27
Net debt / equity
0.97
1.41
3.21
5.99
Net debt / op. profit
2.18
3.36
5
17.92
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.06
-66.23
-61.79
-63.37
Employee costs
-1.45
-1.57
-1.66
-1.88
Other costs
-22.78
-23.38
-23.98
-26.72
