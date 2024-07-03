Jindal Stainless Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
9,776.83
9,429.76
9,454.02
9,127.45
9,797.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
9,776.83
9,429.76
9,454.02
9,127.45
9,797.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
47.27
50.74
55.08
52.04
140.14
Total Income
9,824.1
9,480.5
9,509.1
9,179.49
9,937.18
Total Expenditure
8,590.34
8,219.47
8,420.5
7,881.28
8,566.47
PBIDT
1,233.76
1,261.03
1,088.6
1,298.21
1,370.71
Interest
158.59
142.73
153.36
145.85
155.63
PBDT
1,075.17
1,118.3
935.24
1,152.36
1,215.08
Depreciation
240.9
232.36
233.35
235.53
221.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
230.06
242.15
172
207.94
214.65
Deferred Tax
-5.21
-2.28
29.24
17.67
14.46
Reported Profit After Tax
609.42
646.07
500.65
691.22
764.03
Minority Interest After NP
-1.89
-1.99
-0.09
-1.11
-10.3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
611.31
648.06
500.74
692.33
774.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-1.18
0
77.55
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
611.31
648.06
501.92
692.33
696.78
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.42
7.87
6.08
8.41
9.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
164.69
164.69
164.69
164.69
164.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.61
13.37
11.51
14.22
13.99
PBDTM(%)
10.99
11.85
9.89
12.62
12.4
PATM(%)
6.23
6.85
5.29
7.57
7.79
