Jindal Stainless Ltd Half Yearly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
19,206.59
18,581.47
19,981
18,827.58
16,869.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19,206.59
18,581.47
19,981
18,827.58
16,869.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
97.79
105.46
215.94
151.28
84.97
Total Income
19,304.38
18,686.93
20,196.94
18,978.86
16,954.42
Total Expenditure
16,809.59
16,300.12
17,558.06
16,815.35
15,295.59
PBIDT
2,494.79
2,386.81
2,638.88
2,163.51
1,658.83
Interest
301.32
299.21
255.18
158.48
166.14
PBDT
2,193.47
2,087.6
2,383.7
2,005.03
1,492.69
Depreciation
473.26
468.88
409.95
362.82
360.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
472.21
379.94
430.17
435.25
272.83
Deferred Tax
-7.49
46.91
41.97
-21.96
4.02
Reported Profit After Tax
1,255.49
1,191.87
1,501.61
1,228.92
854.91
Minority Interest After NP
-3.88
-1.2
-18.53
-34.39
3.72
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,259.37
1,193.07
1,520.14
1,263.31
851.19
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.66
76.7
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,259.37
1,194.73
1,443.44
1,263.31
851.19
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.29
14.49
18.46
15.34
10.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
164.69
164.69
164.69
164.69
105.1
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.98
12.84
13.2
11.49
9.83
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
6.53
6.41
7.51
6.52
5.06
