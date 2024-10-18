iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Stainless Ltd Board Meeting

Jindal Stain. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting17 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
JINDAL STAINLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting This is in continuation to our letters dated 26th September, 2024 and 10th October, 2024. We wish to inform you that pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors (the Board) of Jindal Stainless Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. 17th October, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. Copy of the aforesaid results along with the Limited Review Report(s) are enclosed herewith as Annexure - 1. The financial results will be published in the newspapers in terms of Regulation 47 and 52(8) of SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 03:10 P.M Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
JINDAL STAINLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30, 33 and 52(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
JINDAL STAINLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Boar meeting Intimation pursuant to Regulation 50 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (the SEBI Listing Regulations). Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20248 May 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results Board approves final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 May 20241 May 2024
Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing and disclosure requirement) Regulations 2015
Board Meeting18 Jan 202411 Jan 2024
JINDAL STAINLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board meeting Re-appointment of Mr. Tarun Kumar Khulbe as WholeTime Director (DIN: 07302532) - designated as CEO & Wholetime Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024) Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 regarding update on Board meeting outcome letter dated 18.1.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024)

Jindal Stain.: Related News

Jindal Stainless Eyes Growth in Canadian Market

Jindal Stainless Eyes Growth in Canadian Market

18 Oct 2024|01:41 PM

At a press conference following the results, Jindal stated, "We will be able to push even more volumes into Canada if this duty comes on China."

Jindal Stainless join forces with CJ Darcl to manufacture containers

Jindal Stainless join forces with CJ Darcl to manufacture containers

1 Oct 2024|03:21 PM

Furthermore, the underframes are composed of bespoke stainless steel tubes. This move lowered container weight by about 500 kilogrammes.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 6th September, 2024

6 Sep 2024|09:24 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Wipro, Ashoka Buildcon, Sundaram Clayton, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Jindal Stainless Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

