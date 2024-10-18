|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|17 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|JINDAL STAINLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting This is in continuation to our letters dated 26th September, 2024 and 10th October, 2024. We wish to inform you that pursuant to the applicable provisions of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors (the Board) of Jindal Stainless Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. 17th October, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024. Copy of the aforesaid results along with the Limited Review Report(s) are enclosed herewith as Annexure - 1. The financial results will be published in the newspapers in terms of Regulation 47 and 52(8) of SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 03:10 P.M Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|JINDAL STAINLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30, 33 and 52(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|24 Jun 2024
|JINDAL STAINLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Boar meeting Intimation pursuant to Regulation 50 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended (the SEBI Listing Regulations). Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Board approves final dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|Intimation under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing and disclosure requirement) Regulations 2015
|Board Meeting
|18 Jan 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|JINDAL STAINLESS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board meeting Re-appointment of Mr. Tarun Kumar Khulbe as WholeTime Director (DIN: 07302532) - designated as CEO & Wholetime Director (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024) Disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 regarding update on Board meeting outcome letter dated 18.1.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024)
At a press conference following the results, Jindal stated, "We will be able to push even more volumes into Canada if this duty comes on China."Read More
Furthermore, the underframes are composed of bespoke stainless steel tubes. This move lowered container weight by about 500 kilogrammes.Read More
