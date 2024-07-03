Summary

Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited (NCCL), a construction and infrastructure enterprise was established as a Partnership Firm in 1978, and converted into a Limited Company on March 22nd, 1990. NCC is the only construction company from India hailed as Best Under a Billion in Asia Pacific and evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. NCC has expanded its presence in various sectors of construction and infrastructure development. Its construction endeavors span across the Nation and encompass Buildings, Transportation, Water and Environment, Electrical Transmission and Distribution, Irrigation, Mining, and Railways projects. Presently, the Company is engaged into infrastructure sector, primarily into construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydro thermal power projects, real estate development, etc.The Company has a cluster of regional offices in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. Also NCC has presence in international level through offices in Dubai (UAE) and Muscat (Sultanate of Oman). Apart from the conventional construction and other methods, the company adopts the NBS Cellular System, developed in collaboration with Byyging Uddheman AB of Sweden and NCC Pre Fab System, which is developed in house. The Property Division of

