NCC Ltd Share Price

272.65
(-1.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open278.35
  • Day's High278.35
  • 52 Wk High364.5
  • Prev. Close276.95
  • Day's Low271.05
  • 52 Wk Low 170.5
  • Turnover (lac)1,040.82
  • P/E21.87
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value114.26
  • EPS12.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17,118.24
  • Div. Yield0.8
Loading...
  • Open283.95
  • Day's High286.45
  • Spot284.5
  • Prev. Close282.65
  • Day's Low280.8
  • ViewShort Covering
  • Market Lot1,775
  • OI(Chg %)-1,97,025 (-8.97%)
  • Roll Over%13.38
  • Roll Cost2.22
  • Traded Vol.23,46,550 (-13.48%)
NCC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

278.35

Prev. Close

276.95

Turnover(Lac.)

1,040.82

Day's High

278.35

Day's Low

271.05

52 Week's High

364.5

52 Week's Low

170.5

Book Value

114.26

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17,118.24

P/E

21.87

EPS

12.65

Divi. Yield

0.8

NCC Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.2

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

NCC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

1 Jan 2025|01:38 PM

The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.

NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

29 Nov 2024|02:00 PM

According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.

NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

4 Nov 2024|10:23 AM

The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.

NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

1 Oct 2024|01:31 PM

Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

NCC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.00%

Non-Promoter- 33.20%

Institutions: 33.20%

Non-Institutions: 44.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NCC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

125.57

125.57

148.52

148.52

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6,687.12

6,196.33

5,654.65

5,216.14

Net Worth

6,812.69

6,321.9

5,803.17

5,364.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9,930.03

7,256.02

8,218.8

7,559.32

yoy growth (%)

36.85

-11.71

8.72

-4.21

Raw materials

-3,393.62

-2,383.17

-2,944.69

-2,776.53

As % of sales

34.17

32.84

35.82

36.72

Employee costs

-429.13

-349.62

-435.23

-364.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

462.38

339.07

486.02

474.3

Depreciation

-182.34

-174.09

-177.52

-117.47

Tax paid

-117.9

-77.58

-71.32

-80.93

Working capital

-167.22

347.82

963.03

-239.68

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

36.85

-11.71

8.72

-4.21

Op profit growth

16.45

-16.96

20.5

24.76

EBIT growth

15.69

-20.62

17.65

19.63

Net profit growth

87.43

-31.55

33.2

27.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20,844.96

15,553.41

11,137.96

7,949.42

8,901.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20,844.96

15,553.41

11,137.96

7,949.42

8,901.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

131.23

158.06

275.69

117.2

112.98

NCC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NCC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Utpal Sheth

Whole-time Director

J V Ranga Raju

Whole-time Director

A V N Raju

Executive Director

A G K Raju

Managing Director & CEO

A A V Ranga Raju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M V Srinivasa Murthy

Independent Director

Renu Challu

Chairman & Independent Directo

Hemant M Nerurkar

Independent Director

A S Durga Prasad

Whole-time Director

A S N Raju.

Chairman Emeritus

AVS Raju

Independent Director

Om Prakash Jageitya

Independent Director

UMA SHANKAR

Independent Director

RAMESH KAILASAM

Independent Director

R M Malla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NCC Ltd

Summary

Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited (NCCL), a construction and infrastructure enterprise was established as a Partnership Firm in 1978, and converted into a Limited Company on March 22nd, 1990. NCC is the only construction company from India hailed as Best Under a Billion in Asia Pacific and evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. NCC has expanded its presence in various sectors of construction and infrastructure development. Its construction endeavors span across the Nation and encompass Buildings, Transportation, Water and Environment, Electrical Transmission and Distribution, Irrigation, Mining, and Railways projects. Presently, the Company is engaged into infrastructure sector, primarily into construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydro thermal power projects, real estate development, etc.The Company has a cluster of regional offices in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. Also NCC has presence in international level through offices in Dubai (UAE) and Muscat (Sultanate of Oman). Apart from the conventional construction and other methods, the company adopts the NBS Cellular System, developed in collaboration with Byyging Uddheman AB of Sweden and NCC Pre Fab System, which is developed in house. The Property Division of
Company FAQs

What is the NCC Ltd share price today?

The NCC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of NCC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NCC Ltd is ₹17118.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NCC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NCC Ltd is 21.87 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NCC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NCC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NCC Ltd is ₹170.5 and ₹364.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NCC Ltd?

NCC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.66%, 3 Years at 56.87%, 1 Year at 62.29%, 6 Month at -18.78%, 3 Month at -7.97% and 1 Month at -11.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NCC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NCC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.00 %
Institutions - 33.21 %
Public - 44.79 %

