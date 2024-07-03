SectorConstruction
The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.
According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.
The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.
Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
125.57
125.57
148.52
148.52
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6,687.12
6,196.33
5,654.65
5,216.14
Net Worth
6,812.69
6,321.9
5,803.17
5,364.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9,930.03
7,256.02
8,218.8
7,559.32
yoy growth (%)
36.85
-11.71
8.72
-4.21
Raw materials
-3,393.62
-2,383.17
-2,944.69
-2,776.53
As % of sales
34.17
32.84
35.82
36.72
Employee costs
-429.13
-349.62
-435.23
-364.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
462.38
339.07
486.02
474.3
Depreciation
-182.34
-174.09
-177.52
-117.47
Tax paid
-117.9
-77.58
-71.32
-80.93
Working capital
-167.22
347.82
963.03
-239.68
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
36.85
-11.71
8.72
-4.21
Op profit growth
16.45
-16.96
20.5
24.76
EBIT growth
15.69
-20.62
17.65
19.63
Net profit growth
87.43
-31.55
33.2
27.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
20,844.96
15,553.41
11,137.96
7,949.42
8,901.07
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
20,844.96
15,553.41
11,137.96
7,949.42
8,901.07
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
131.23
158.06
275.69
117.2
112.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Utpal Sheth
Whole-time Director
J V Ranga Raju
Whole-time Director
A V N Raju
Executive Director
A G K Raju
Managing Director & CEO
A A V Ranga Raju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M V Srinivasa Murthy
Independent Director
Renu Challu
Chairman & Independent Directo
Hemant M Nerurkar
Independent Director
A S Durga Prasad
Whole-time Director
A S N Raju.
Chairman Emeritus
AVS Raju
Independent Director
Om Prakash Jageitya
Independent Director
UMA SHANKAR
Independent Director
RAMESH KAILASAM
Independent Director
R M Malla
Reports by NCC Ltd
Summary
Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited (NCCL), a construction and infrastructure enterprise was established as a Partnership Firm in 1978, and converted into a Limited Company on March 22nd, 1990. NCC is the only construction company from India hailed as Best Under a Billion in Asia Pacific and evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. NCC has expanded its presence in various sectors of construction and infrastructure development. Its construction endeavors span across the Nation and encompass Buildings, Transportation, Water and Environment, Electrical Transmission and Distribution, Irrigation, Mining, and Railways projects. Presently, the Company is engaged into infrastructure sector, primarily into construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydro thermal power projects, real estate development, etc.The Company has a cluster of regional offices in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. Also NCC has presence in international level through offices in Dubai (UAE) and Muscat (Sultanate of Oman). Apart from the conventional construction and other methods, the company adopts the NBS Cellular System, developed in collaboration with Byyging Uddheman AB of Sweden and NCC Pre Fab System, which is developed in house. The Property Division of
Read More
The NCC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹272.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NCC Ltd is ₹17118.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NCC Ltd is 21.87 and 2.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NCC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NCC Ltd is ₹170.5 and ₹364.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NCC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.66%, 3 Years at 56.87%, 1 Year at 62.29%, 6 Month at -18.78%, 3 Month at -7.97% and 1 Month at -11.94%.
