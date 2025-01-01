NCC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
462.38
339.07
486.02
474.3
Depreciation
-182.34
-174.09
-177.52
-117.47
Tax paid
-117.9
-77.58
-71.32
-80.93
Working capital
-167.22
347.82
963.03
-239.68
Other operating items
Operating
-5.07
435.22
1,200.22
36.21
Capital expenditure
125.39
158.72
630.4
254.35
Free cash flow
120.31
593.94
1,830.62
290.56
Equity raised
10,433.77
9,964.86
8,724.98
7,234.82
Investing
-104.6
110.39
-135.04
-4.95
Financing
-579.04
-29.17
610.05
-276.62
Dividends paid
0
0
0
60.06
Net in cash
9,870.44
10,640.01
11,030.61
7,303.88
The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.Read More
According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.Read More
The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.Read More
Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
