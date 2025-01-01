iifl-logo-icon 1
NCC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

259.95
(-6.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR NCC Ltd

NCC FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

462.38

339.07

486.02

474.3

Depreciation

-182.34

-174.09

-177.52

-117.47

Tax paid

-117.9

-77.58

-71.32

-80.93

Working capital

-167.22

347.82

963.03

-239.68

Other operating items

Operating

-5.07

435.22

1,200.22

36.21

Capital expenditure

125.39

158.72

630.4

254.35

Free cash flow

120.31

593.94

1,830.62

290.56

Equity raised

10,433.77

9,964.86

8,724.98

7,234.82

Investing

-104.6

110.39

-135.04

-4.95

Financing

-579.04

-29.17

610.05

-276.62

Dividends paid

0

0

0

60.06

Net in cash

9,870.44

10,640.01

11,030.61

7,303.88

NCC : related Articles

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

1 Jan 2025|01:38 PM

The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.

Read More
NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

29 Nov 2024|02:00 PM

According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.

Read More
NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

4 Nov 2024|10:23 AM

The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.

Read More
NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

1 Oct 2024|01:31 PM

Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

