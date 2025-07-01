NCC secures ₹1,691.50 Crore building contracts

NCC Limited announced that it has received orders worth ₹1,691.50 Crore, exclusive of GST, in June 2025. The company has received these orders from various state government agencies and a private limited company. Additionally, it informed that these orders went to the company’s building division.

As per the company, all these orders are from external sources and do not include any internal work allocations.

In its results for the quarter ended March 2025, the company posted a 6% y-o-y growth on a in its net profit at ₹253.80 Crore. In the previous corresponding period, the business posted a net profit of ₹239.20 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations slipped 5.5% on a year-on-year basis to ₹6,120.90 Crore as compared to ₹6,489.90 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

The business posted an EBITDA of ₹556.50 Crore as compared to ₹550.30 Crore in Q4FY24. This was a 1.1% growth.

At around 2.04 PM, NCC was trading 0.99% higher at ₹232.75, against the previous close of ₹230.46 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹236.89, and ₹229.28, respectively.

In FY25, the company bagged total orders worth Rs 32,888 crore. The company’s order book stood at ₹71,568 crore on a consolidated basis and ₹6,2471 crore on a standalone basis.

