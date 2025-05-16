NCC Q4 Net Profit Rises 6% YoY to ₹253.8 Crore

India’s largest infra company, NCC Ltd, announced its Q4FY25 numbers on May 15 with its growth in net profit raises 6% to ₹253.8 crore from ₹239.2 crore in Q4FY24. Though profitability increased, operating revenue declined by 5.5% YoY to ₹6,120.9 crore from ₹6,484.9 crore in Q4FY24.

On the operating front, EBITDA was slightly better at ₹556.5 crore compared to ₹550.3 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin too was better at 8.5% against 9%. On the FY25 full-year account, NCC managed to book new orders of ₹32,888 crore, including value change on ongoing projects indicating sustained demand and healthy project inflows.

The company’s order book of the company stood at ₹71,568 crore as of March 31, 2025, whereas the stand-alone order book was at ₹62,471 crore both positive indications of future realization and revenue visibility.

NCC’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.20 per 110% equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval. In the last one year, shares of NCC has witnessed 19% dip, and gained 0.37% in the last one month.

NCCL, a construction and infrastructure enterprise was established as a Partnership Firm in 1978, and converted into a Limited Company on March 22, 1990. NCC is the only construction company from India hailed as Best Under a Billion in Asia Pacific and evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider.

The Company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of Industrial, Institutional, Hospital, Hospitality and Commercial Buildings, Airports, Housing Projects, Transportation Projects including Roads, Bridges, Flyovers, Metros and Tunnels, Water Supply and Environment Projects, Railway Projects, Electrical Distribution, Transmission Lines and Smart Meter Projects, Irrigation Projects, Mining Projects etc.

