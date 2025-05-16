iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NCC Q4 Net Profit Rises 6% YoY to ₹253.8 Crore

16 May 2025 , 01:04 PM

India’s largest infra company, NCC Ltd, announced its Q4FY25 numbers on May 15 with its growth in net profit raises 6% to ₹253.8 crore from ₹239.2 crore in Q4FY24. Though profitability increased, operating revenue declined by 5.5% YoY to ₹6,120.9 crore from ₹6,484.9 crore in Q4FY24.

On the operating front, EBITDA was slightly better at ₹556.5 crore compared to ₹550.3 crore in the same period last year. The EBITDA margin too was better at 8.5% against 9%. On the FY25 full-year account, NCC managed to book new orders of ₹32,888 crore, including value change on ongoing projects indicating sustained demand and healthy project inflows.

The company’s order book of the company stood at ₹71,568 crore as of March 31, 2025, whereas the stand-alone order book was at ₹62,471 crore both positive indications of future realization and revenue visibility.

NCC’s board has recommended a final dividend of ₹2.20 per 110% equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval. In the last one year, shares of NCC has witnessed 19% dip, and gained 0.37% in the last one month.

NCCL, a construction and infrastructure enterprise was established as a Partnership Firm in 1978, and converted into a Limited Company on March 22, 1990. NCC is the only construction company from India hailed as Best Under a Billion in Asia Pacific and evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider.

The Company is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of Industrial, Institutional, Hospital, Hospitality and Commercial Buildings, Airports, Housing Projects, Transportation Projects including Roads, Bridges, Flyovers, Metros and Tunnels, Water Supply and Environment Projects, Railway Projects, Electrical Distribution, Transmission Lines and Smart Meter Projects, Irrigation Projects, Mining Projects etc.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • earnings
  • NCC Ltd
  • NCC Ltd news
  • NCC Ltd order
  • Q4 Net Profit
  • Q4 News
  • Q4 Profit
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.