NCC Wins New Orders in November as Total Order Book Rises to Over Rs 2,593 Crore

1 Dec 2025 , 02:09 PM

NCC Limited has clarified that, along with the major order worth Rs 2,062.71 crore announced on 25 November 2025, the company secured three additional projects during November with a combined value of Rs 530.72 crore, excluding GST.

Out of the three new orders, the Buildings Division received work worth Rs 321.18 crore, the Water Division received orders valued at Rs 129.77 crore, and the Transportation Division secured projects worth Rs 79.77 crore.

NCC stated that all these contracts were awarded in the regular course of business and none of them are internal orders placed by group entities.

The company also confirmed that its promoters, promoter group members, and group companies do not have any financial or commercial interest in the organisations that awarded these projects. NCC added that these orders are not classified as related party transactions.

The main order worth Rs 2,062.71 crore has been awarded by the Public Works (Health and Education) Department of Assam. The project involves the expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity, and the work includes demolition, planning, designing, engineering, and construction within a period of 42 months, followed by five years of comprehensive operations and maintenance for civil and service works.

NCC confirmed that the order has been awarded under the general contract conditions and will be executed fully within India. The company reiterated that this project does not involve any related party elements and has no promoter group involvement.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

