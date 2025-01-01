iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NCC Ltd Key Ratios

251.1
(-0.77%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NCC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.11

-10.69

6.08

-6.77

Op profit growth

11.39

-15.46

23.63

31.3

EBIT growth

6.32

-14.71

24.73

19.59

Net profit growth

79.79

-20.27

99.56

432.23

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.19

11.56

12.21

10.48

EBIT margin

8.15

10.73

11.24

9.56

Net profit margin

4.33

3.37

3.78

2

RoCE

12.32

11.48

14.52

12.54

RoNW

2.23

1.33

1.87

1.11

RoA

1.63

0.9

1.22

0.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.1

4.64

5.15

2.31

Dividend per share

2

0.8

0.2

1

Cash EPS

4.84

1.42

2.25

-0.04

Book value per share

91.87

84.79

80.45

67.96

Valuation ratios

P/E

7.22

17.02

3.65

50.93

P/CEPS

12.07

55.33

8.34

-2,456.24

P/B

0.63

0.93

0.23

1.73

EV/EBIDTA

3.9

6.15

2.44

9.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

35.61

Tax payout

-32.73

-21.26

-16.28

-23.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

86.59

125.53

157.82

197.65

Inventory days

38.92

59.99

86.55

120.68

Creditor days

-129.22

-184.72

-158.36

-145.29

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.89

-1.77

-1.8

-1.74

Net debt / equity

0.12

0.3

0.36

0.47

Net debt / op. profit

0.68

1.69

1.64

2.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-32.23

-31.14

-34.4

-36.41

Employee costs

-4.06

-4.78

-5.43

-5.4

Other costs

-54.51

-52.51

-47.94

-47.7

NCC : related Articles

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|01:38 PM

The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.

Read More
NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Nov 2024|02:00 PM

According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.

Read More
NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|10:23 AM

The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.

Read More
NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2024|01:31 PM

Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR NCC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.