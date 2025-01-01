Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.11
-10.69
6.08
-6.77
Op profit growth
11.39
-15.46
23.63
31.3
EBIT growth
6.32
-14.71
24.73
19.59
Net profit growth
79.79
-20.27
99.56
432.23
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.19
11.56
12.21
10.48
EBIT margin
8.15
10.73
11.24
9.56
Net profit margin
4.33
3.37
3.78
2
RoCE
12.32
11.48
14.52
12.54
RoNW
2.23
1.33
1.87
1.11
RoA
1.63
0.9
1.22
0.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.1
4.64
5.15
2.31
Dividend per share
2
0.8
0.2
1
Cash EPS
4.84
1.42
2.25
-0.04
Book value per share
91.87
84.79
80.45
67.96
Valuation ratios
P/E
7.22
17.02
3.65
50.93
P/CEPS
12.07
55.33
8.34
-2,456.24
P/B
0.63
0.93
0.23
1.73
EV/EBIDTA
3.9
6.15
2.44
9.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
35.61
Tax payout
-32.73
-21.26
-16.28
-23.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
86.59
125.53
157.82
197.65
Inventory days
38.92
59.99
86.55
120.68
Creditor days
-129.22
-184.72
-158.36
-145.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.89
-1.77
-1.8
-1.74
Net debt / equity
0.12
0.3
0.36
0.47
Net debt / op. profit
0.68
1.69
1.64
2.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-32.23
-31.14
-34.4
-36.41
Employee costs
-4.06
-4.78
-5.43
-5.4
Other costs
-54.51
-52.51
-47.94
-47.7
The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.Read More
According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.Read More
The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.Read More
Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
