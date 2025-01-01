iifl-logo-icon 1
NCC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

271.5
(4.44%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

9,930.03

7,256.02

8,218.8

7,559.32

yoy growth (%)

36.85

-11.71

8.72

-4.21

Raw materials

-3,393.62

-2,383.17

-2,944.69

-2,776.53

As % of sales

34.17

32.84

35.82

36.72

Employee costs

-429.13

-349.62

-435.23

-364.1

As % of sales

4.32

4.81

5.29

4.81

Other costs

-5,111.17

-3,667.86

-3,808.73

-3,563.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.47

50.54

46.34

47.14

Operating profit

996.11

855.37

1,030.15

854.88

OPM

10.03

11.78

12.53

11.3

Depreciation

-182.34

-174.09

-177.52

-117.47

Interest expense

-459.6

-457.81

-517.87

-378.94

Other income

108.21

115.6

151.27

115.83

Profit before tax

462.38

339.07

486.02

474.3

Taxes

-117.9

-77.58

-71.32

-80.93

Tax rate

-25.49

-22.88

-14.67

-17.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

344.48

261.49

414.7

393.36

Exceptional items

145.64

0

-32.67

-106.56

Net profit

490.12

261.49

382.04

286.8

yoy growth (%)

87.43

-31.55

33.2

27.18

NPM

4.93

3.6

4.64

3.79

NCC : related Articles

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

1 Jan 2025

The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.

Read More
NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

29 Nov 2024

According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.

Read More
NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

4 Nov 2024

The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.

Read More
NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

1 Oct 2024

Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

1 Oct 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

