Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
9,930.03
7,256.02
8,218.8
7,559.32
yoy growth (%)
36.85
-11.71
8.72
-4.21
Raw materials
-3,393.62
-2,383.17
-2,944.69
-2,776.53
As % of sales
34.17
32.84
35.82
36.72
Employee costs
-429.13
-349.62
-435.23
-364.1
As % of sales
4.32
4.81
5.29
4.81
Other costs
-5,111.17
-3,667.86
-3,808.73
-3,563.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.47
50.54
46.34
47.14
Operating profit
996.11
855.37
1,030.15
854.88
OPM
10.03
11.78
12.53
11.3
Depreciation
-182.34
-174.09
-177.52
-117.47
Interest expense
-459.6
-457.81
-517.87
-378.94
Other income
108.21
115.6
151.27
115.83
Profit before tax
462.38
339.07
486.02
474.3
Taxes
-117.9
-77.58
-71.32
-80.93
Tax rate
-25.49
-22.88
-14.67
-17.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
344.48
261.49
414.7
393.36
Exceptional items
145.64
0
-32.67
-106.56
Net profit
490.12
261.49
382.04
286.8
yoy growth (%)
87.43
-31.55
33.2
27.18
NPM
4.93
3.6
4.64
3.79
The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.Read More
According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.Read More
The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.Read More
Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.