NCC Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
10,723.96
11,744.96
9,100
8,858.63
6,694.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
10,723.96
11,744.96
9,100
8,858.63
6,694.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.37
74.7
56.53
93.67
64.39
Total Income
10,783.33
11,819.66
9,156.53
8,952.3
6,759.17
Total Expenditure
9,803.1
10,721.56
8,387.05
8,031.99
6,076.8
PBIDT
980.23
1,098.1
769.48
920.31
682.37
Interest
321.9
308.97
285.78
280.82
234.4
PBDT
658.33
789.13
483.7
639.49
447.97
Depreciation
108.24
105.9
106.02
104.7
97.91
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
152.08
228.32
90.52
151.22
83.03
Deferred Tax
0.69
-14.79
16.45
12.3
-7.91
Reported Profit After Tax
397.32
469.7
270.71
371.27
274.94
Minority Interest After NP
24.44
9.89
19.83
22.71
14.3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
372.88
459.81
250.88
348.56
260.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-32.53
0
-14.37
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
372.88
492.34
250.88
362.93
260.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.94
7.32
4
5.55
4.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
125.57
125.57
125.57
125.57
125.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.14
9.34
8.45
10.38
10.19
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
3.7
3.99
2.97
4.19
4.1
The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.Read More
According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.Read More
The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.Read More
Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.