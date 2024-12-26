iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NCC Ltd

NCC Ltd Option Chain

251
(-2.94%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--270₹0.05-50%63,9000%
--275₹0.05-87.5%14,200-11.11%
1,7750%₹5.60%280₹0.1-90%40,825-61.66%
1,04,725-28.91%₹0.9-14.28%285₹2-39.39%37,275-16%
3,44,350-1.02%₹0.05-83.33%290₹5.7-32.94%3,60,325-8.96%
1,57,975-1.11%₹0.05-66.66%295₹12.15-0.81%1,34,900-1.29%
1,89,925-25.69%₹0.05-50%300₹15-15.49%1,22,475-24.17%
1,97,025-4.31%₹0.050%305₹17.8-24.25%1,66,850-10.47%
6,53,2003.66%₹0.05-50%310₹23.55-12.77%2,11,225-4.8%
3,49,6750%₹0.05-50%315₹32-3.61%67,450-7.31%
10,40,1500.17%₹0.050%320₹38.712.01%1,06,5000%
2,66,2500%₹0.050%325₹19.20%49,7000%
5,52,0250%₹0.050%330₹18.6-0.53%23,0750%
1,57,9750%₹0.050%335₹30.850%21,3000%
2,84,0000%₹0.050%340₹34.850%3,5500%
46,1500%₹0.050%345--
4,95,2250%₹0.050%350--
2,14,7750%₹0.050%360--

NCC: Related NEWS

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|01:38 PM

The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.

Read More
NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Nov 2024|02:00 PM

According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.

Read More
NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|10:23 AM

The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.

Read More
NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2024|01:31 PM

Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR NCC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.