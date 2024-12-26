Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|270
|₹0.05-50%
|63,9000%
|-
|-
|275
|₹0.05-87.5%
|14,200-11.11%
|1,7750%
|₹5.60%
|280
|₹0.1-90%
|40,825-61.66%
|1,04,725-28.91%
|₹0.9-14.28%
|285
|₹2-39.39%
|37,275-16%
|3,44,350-1.02%
|₹0.05-83.33%
|290
|₹5.7-32.94%
|3,60,325-8.96%
|1,57,975-1.11%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|295
|₹12.15-0.81%
|1,34,900-1.29%
|1,89,925-25.69%
|₹0.05-50%
|300
|₹15-15.49%
|1,22,475-24.17%
|1,97,025-4.31%
|₹0.050%
|305
|₹17.8-24.25%
|1,66,850-10.47%
|6,53,2003.66%
|₹0.05-50%
|310
|₹23.55-12.77%
|2,11,225-4.8%
|3,49,6750%
|₹0.05-50%
|315
|₹32-3.61%
|67,450-7.31%
|10,40,1500.17%
|₹0.050%
|320
|₹38.712.01%
|1,06,5000%
|2,66,2500%
|₹0.050%
|325
|₹19.20%
|49,7000%
|5,52,0250%
|₹0.050%
|330
|₹18.6-0.53%
|23,0750%
|1,57,9750%
|₹0.050%
|335
|₹30.850%
|21,3000%
|2,84,0000%
|₹0.050%
|340
|₹34.850%
|3,5500%
|46,1500%
|₹0.050%
|345
|-
|-
|4,95,2250%
|₹0.050%
|350
|-
|-
|2,14,7750%
|₹0.050%
|360
|-
|-
The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.Read More
According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.Read More
The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.Read More
Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
