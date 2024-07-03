iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NCC Ltd Annually Results

261.15
(-1.53%)
Jan 9, 2025|11:19:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

20,844.96

15,553.41

11,137.96

7,949.42

8,901.07

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

20,844.96

15,553.41

11,137.96

7,949.42

8,901.07

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

131.23

158.06

275.69

117.2

112.98

Total Income

20,976.19

15,711.47

11,413.65

8,066.62

9,014.05

Total Expenditure

19,108.61

14,108.79

10,114.16

7,042.94

7,874.07

PBIDT

1,867.58

1,602.68

1,299.49

1,023.68

1,139.98

Interest

594.75

515.22

478.07

479.91

553.85

PBDT

1,272.83

1,087.46

821.42

543.77

586.13

Depreciation

211.92

202.61

186.74

181.25

199.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

318.84

234.25

146.58

16.9

101.73

Deferred Tax

1.66

4.39

-5.93

62.58

-28.93

Reported Profit After Tax

740.41

646.21

494.03

283.04

314.11

Minority Interest After NP

29.72

37.01

11.62

14.73

-22.42

Net Profit after Minority Interest

710.69

609.2

482.41

268.31

336.53

Extra-ordinary Items

-22.7

-10.49

156.56

-9.84

-36.58

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

733.39

619.69

325.85

278.15

373.11

EPS (Unit Curr.)

11.32

9.77

7.91

4.4

5.59

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

110

110

100

40

10

Equity

125.57

125.57

121.97

121.97

121.97

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.95

10.3

11.66

12.87

12.8

PBDTM(%)

6.1

6.99

7.37

6.84

6.58

PATM(%)

3.55

4.15

4.43

3.56

3.52

NCC: Related NEWS

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

NCC Wins ₹349.7 Crore Building Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jan 2025|01:38 PM

The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.

Read More
NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

NCC secures dam project worth ₹3,389 Crore in MP

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Nov 2024|02:00 PM

According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.

Read More
NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

NCC Bags Major Contracts Worth ₹3,496 Crore Across Key Divisions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Nov 2024|10:23 AM

The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.

Read More
NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

NCC Secures ₹2,327 Crore Orders in September

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2024|01:31 PM

Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 1st October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Oct 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NCC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.