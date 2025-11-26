NCC secures ₹2,063 Crore order for Gauhati Medical College

NCC Limited announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam. The order underlines the expansion and modernisation of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati.
As per the details disclosed by the company, the company has received this order from a domestic entity and includes a comprehensive scope of work for upgradation of medical college and hospital infrastructure. The contract is valued at ₹2,062.71 Crore, excluding GST.
The company plans to execute the order within a period of 42 months. This includes six months time for demolition, planning, designing, and engineering. This shall be followed by a 36-month execution period. In addition to the construction phase, the order also underlines operations and maintenance work for five years.
NCC commented that the order forms part of the general conditions of contract. The company also stated that neither the promoter nor promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity.
In its results for the quarter ended September 2025, the business posted a revenue from operations at ₹4,543 Crore. This is down by 12.60% against the previous corresponding quarter. EBITDA for the quarter slipped 11.50% on a year-on-year basis to ₹394 Crore.
At around 10.59 AM, NCC was trading 1.70% higher at ₹179.35, against the previous close of ₹173.23 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high of ₹179.35.
