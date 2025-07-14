iifl-logo
NCC Bags ₹2,269 Crore Metro Contract from MMRDA for Mumbai Line 6

14 Jul 2025 , 09:40 AM

NCC Ltd has secured a significant contract worth ₹2,269 crore (excluding GST) from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for a key infrastructure project under Mumbai Metro Line 6. The order pertains to Package 1-CA-232 of the Swami Samarth Nagar–Vikhroli corridor and was disclosed in a stock exchange filing on Friday.

As per the contract, NCC will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply, installation, integration, testing, and commissioning of key metro components. This includes rolling stock, communication-based train control (CBTC) signalling, telecom systems, platform screen doors, and depot machinery.

The construction timeline has been set for 24 months, after which NCC will undertake a two-year defect liability period and five years of comprehensive maintenance. The fresh order adds to the company’s recent winning streak in the infrastructure segment.

On June 30, NCC had announced the receipt of new building division orders amounting to ₹1,690.5 crore from state agencies and private sector entities.

For the quarter ended March 2025, NCC reported a 6% year-on-year increase in net profit at ₹253.8 crore. During FY25, the company booked fresh orders worth ₹32,888 crore, highlighting strong project acquisition across verticals. The consolidated order book stood at ₹71,568 crore as of March 31, 2025, reinforcing NCC’s robust execution pipeline for the coming quarters.

