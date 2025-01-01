|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|NCC Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Sep 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|NCC Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June2024 Approval of the Scheme of Arrangement and Appointment of Senior Management Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|NCC Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and for recommendation of dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Approval of Audited Financial Results and Approval for payment of Dividend for F.Y 2023-24 Board approved for payment of dividend for the F.Y.2023-24 Appointment of Sri Rajender Mohan Malla (DIN-00136657) as an Additional Director/Non Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 01-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|NCC Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine months period ended December 31 2023 Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months period ended 31-12-2023 1. Appointment of Sri Ramesh Kailasam (DIN-07648920) as an Additional Director in the category of Non Executive and Independent Director on the Board of the Company. 2.Appointment of Smt Uma Shankar (DIN-07165728) as an Additional Director in the category of Non -Executive Independent Director on the Board of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.Read More
According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.Read More
The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.Read More
Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
