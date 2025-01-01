Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

NCC Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for Second Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Sep 2024 14 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

NCC Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Submission of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June2024 Approval of the Scheme of Arrangement and Appointment of Senior Management Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 6.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 6 May 2024

NCC Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 and for recommendation of dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 Approval of Audited Financial Results and Approval for payment of Dividend for F.Y 2023-24 Board approved for payment of dividend for the F.Y.2023-24 Appointment of Sri Rajender Mohan Malla (DIN-00136657) as an Additional Director/Non Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 01-07-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 29 Jan 2024