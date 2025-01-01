|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|In pursuance of the Regulation 42 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, we hereby by inform you that the Company has fixed Friday August 30, 2024 as the Record Date for payment of Dividend subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming AGM to be held on 14-09-2024. Read less.. Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 14-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)
The company has a timeline of 32 months to complete the project. NCC did not disclose further details about the order.Read More
According to NCC, the domestic order is valued at ₹3,389.49 Crore and would be executed within 72 months of its commencement date.Read More
The Building Division secured the largest contract share, worth ₹2,694 Crore, followed by the Electrical Division with projects valued at ₹538 Crore.Read More
Earlier this year, in March 2024, NCC had secured orders exceeding ₹3,000 crore, reflecting strong momentum in its order book.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Power, India Glycols, Jindal Stainless, etc.Read More
