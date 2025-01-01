In pursuance of the Regulation 42 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, we hereby by inform you that the Company has fixed Friday August 30, 2024 as the Record Date for payment of Dividend subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming AGM to be held on 14-09-2024. Read less.. Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 14-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)