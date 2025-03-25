NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

NCC Limited has received a letter of award from the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, worth ₹1,480.34 crore, for the work of overall redevelopment of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. The company has secured an Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for execution of the project from Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation, it said in a statement. Expected to spur the development of medical infrastructure in Bihar, this contract will see a large-scale redevelopment and modernization of the medical college and hospital.

The contract work is to be completed in 42 months. Also, a DLP of 36 months will be applicable post completion of the project. During this time, NCC will be reporting to solve any construction problems and ensuring the redevelopment’s structural integrity.

According to NCC’s own internal classification, any order above ₹1,000 crore, excluding GST, is classified as large order. This contract strengthens the company’s position in the healthcare infrastructure sector and underscores its ability to undertake large-scale projects. The Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital redevelopment will no doubt be pivotal in strengthening the medical infrastructure in the area.