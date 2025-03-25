iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

25 Mar 2025 , 11:08 AM

NCC Limited has received a letter of award from the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, worth ₹1,480.34 crore, for the work of overall redevelopment of the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. The company has secured an Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for execution of the project from Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation, it said in a statement. Expected to spur the development of medical infrastructure in Bihar, this contract will see a large-scale redevelopment and modernization of the medical college and hospital.

The contract work is to be completed in 42 months. Also, a DLP of 36 months will be applicable post completion of the project. During this time, NCC will be reporting to solve any construction problems and ensuring the redevelopment’s structural integrity.

According to NCC’s own internal classification, any order above ₹1,000 crore, excluding GST, is classified as large order. This contract strengthens the company’s position in the healthcare infrastructure sector and underscores its ability to undertake large-scale projects. The Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital redevelopment will no doubt be pivotal in strengthening the medical infrastructure in the area.

Related Tags

  • Bihar Medical Services and Infrastructure Corporation
  • Darbhanga Medical College
  • Infra News
  • Letter of Acceptance
  • NCC
  • Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Images

IPO-FY25: Q4 selloff moderates IPO returns to 6.83%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|12:04 PM
Images

NFO Pick – (Quant Arbitrage Fund)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:50 AM
Images

India’s Banking Credit – Trends & Challenges

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|03:56 PM
Images

Weekly Index Wrap (March 17-21, 2025)

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Mar 2025|02:39 PM
Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

Kalpataru Projects Bags ₹2,366 Crore Orders, Expands T&D Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|04:13 PM
NBCC Lands ₹658 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand and Delhi

NBCC Lands ₹658 Crore Infrastructure Projects in Uttarakhand and Delhi

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|03:48 PM
Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade Flat on March 25, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|01:26 PM
L&T Energy Green Tech Partners with John Cockerill to Advance Solar & Thermal Energy Solutions

L&T Energy Green Tech Partners with John Cockerill to Advance Solar & Thermal Energy Solutions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:22 AM
NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

NCC Wins ₹1,480 Crore Contract for Darbhanga Medical College Redevelopment

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Mar 2025|11:08 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.