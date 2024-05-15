To the Members of NCC Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of NCC Limited ("the Company"), which includes 4 branches and 40 joint operations comprising the Balance sheet as at March 31 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of branch auditors and other auditors on separate financial statements and on the other financial information of the branches and joint operations referred to in Other Matter paragraph below, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities

under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to this matter. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Trade Receivables and Contract Assets (as described in Note 6, 10, 15 and 15.1 of the standalone Ind AS financial statements) Total trade receivables and total contract assets amounting to Rs. 2,791.06 crores and Rs. 5,969.53 crores respectively, represents approximately 50.53% of the total assets of the Company as at March 31, 2024. Our audit procedures amongst others included the following: • We understood and tested on a sample basis the design and operating effectiveness of management controls over the recognition and the recoverability of the trade receivables and contract assets. In assessing the recoverability of the aforesaid balances and determination of allowance for expected credit loss, managements judgement involves consideration of ageing status, historical payment records, evaluation of litigations, the likelihood of collection based on the terms of the contract and the credit information of its customers. • We performed test of details and tested relevant contracts, documents and subsequent settlements for material trade receivable balances and amounts included in contract assets that are due on performance of future obligations. • We tested the ageing of trade receivables at the year end. • We performed test of details and tested relevant contracts and documents with specific focus on measurement of work completed as at the year end for material unbilled revenue balances included in contract asset. • We performed additional procedures, in respect of material over-due trade receivables and long outstanding contract assets, i.e. tested historical payment records, correspondence with customers and legal advice obtained by the management on litigations from legal experts. Management estimation is required in the measurement of work completed as at year end for recognition of unbilled revenue. • We evaluated the competence, capabilities and objectivity of the aforesaid legal experts. We considered this as key audit matter due to the materiality of the amounts and significant estimates and judgements as stated above. • We performed additional procedures in respect of balances disclosed in note 46, which include review of communications to/ from customers, physical inspection of work done in respect of unbilled revenue, verification of last bills certified, etc. • We assessed the allowance for expected credit loss made by management.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and

presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• For the branches and joint operations included in the standalone Ind AS financial statements, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements and other financial information of 3 branches and 11 joint operations included in

the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company whose financial statements and other financial information reflect total assets of Rs. 275.22 crores as at March 31, 2024 and the total revenues of Rs. 342.27 crores and net cash inflows of Rs. 83.84 crores for the year ended on that date. These financial statements/information of these branches and joint operations have been audited by the branch auditors and other auditors respectively, whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branches and joint operations, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors and other auditors respectively.

Of these, 1 branch is located outside India whose financial statements and other financial information have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in their respective country and which has been audited by branch auditors under generally accepted auditing standards applicable in their respective country. The Companys management has converted the financial statement of such branch located outside India from accounting principles generally accepted in their respective country to accounting principles generally accepted in India. We have audited these conversion adjustments made by the Companys management. Our opinion in so far as it relates to the balances and affairs of such branch located outside India is based on the report of branch auditors and the conversion adjustments prepared by the management of the Company and audited by us.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our report on Other Legal and Regulatory requirements below is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us, except for the matters stated in the paragraph (j)

(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The reports on the accounts of the branch offices of the Company audited under Section 143(8) of the Act by branch auditors have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report;

(d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us;

(e) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

(i) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph (j)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g); and

(j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note 34(i) and 41 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the

best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 49 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note 17.4.a to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for certain changes made using access rights, as described in note 47 to the financial statements. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software.

For S.R. Batliboi & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 101049W/E300004

per Navneet Rai Kabra

Partner

Membership Number: 102328 UDIN: 24102328BKEZLW3102

Place of Signature: Hyderabad Date: May 15, 2024

Annexure 1, referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date

Re: NCC Limited (The Company)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i)(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(i)(b) A major portion of property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in accordance with the programme of verification, which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all property, plant and equipment at reasonable interval having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(i)(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3.4 to the financial statements are held in the name of the Company except one immovable property as indicated below:

Description of the item of property Gross Carrying Value Title deeds held in the name of Whether title deed holder is a promoter, director or relative of promoter/ director or employee of promoter/director Period held - Indicate range, where Appropriate* Reason for not being held in name of company Land 15.00 Crores NCC Urban Infrastructure Limited (subsidiary of the Company) Yes December 31, 2020* till date Company intends to sell the property.

*the above date is date of purchase of the property by the Company.

(i)(d) The company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(i) (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending

against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification

of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure

of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such physical verification.

(ii)(b) As disclosed in note 21.3 to the financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii)(a) During the year, the Company has provided loans to other entities, the details of which are tabulated below:

(Rs. in crores)

Particulars Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiaries 9.23 - - Others - 175.00 Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 34.72 - - Others 319.46 90.00

During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(iii)(b) During the year, the investments made, guarantees provided, securities given and the terms and conditions of all loans and advances in the nature of loans, investments and guarantees granted are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(iii)(c) The Company has granted loans during the year to companies, where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular except in case of repayment of principal and interest (refer clause iii(e) below for principal and interest amount of loans renewed) and payment of interest dues by NCC Infrastructure Holdings Mauritius Pte. Limited of Rs. 3.06 crores and Nagarjuna Construction Company International LCC Oman of Rs. 0.40 crores where the Company has waived off the interest receivable.

(iii)(d) There are no amounts of loans and advance in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(iii)(e) The Company had granted loans to company which had fallen due during the year. The Company had renewed such loan during the year to such party to settle the dues which had fallen due for the existing loans.

The aggregate amount of such loans renewed and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans granted during the year are as follows:

(Rs. in crores)

Name of Party Aggregate amount of overdues of existing loans renewed Percentage of the aggregate renewal to the total loans extended during the year NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure Private Limited 10.00* 100% NCC Infrastructure Holdings Mauritius Pte Limited 25.49 100%

*Excluding interest accrued on the loan of Rs. 10 crores amounting to Rs. 0.67 crores

(iii) (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying

any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) Loans, investments, guarantees and security in respect of which provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the construction services, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii)(a) The company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, Value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have been applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(vii)(b) According to the records of the Company, the dues outstanding of income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, Goods and Service tax, value added tax and cess on account of any dispute, are as follows:

(Rs. in crores)

Statute Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Disputed Amount Paid under protest CST Appellate Authority, Bhopal 2011-15 0.36 0.13 VAT Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Andhra Pradesh 2012-13 12.47 8.21 VAT Additional Commissioner, Grade-2 (Appeals), Commercial Tax, Range-5 Lucknow 2006-07 1.55 0.16 VAT Commissioner of Sales Tax, New Delhi 2009-11 & 2012-14 2.36 1.53 VAT Appellate Deputy Commissioner, Kerala 2008-09 0.31 0.05 VAT Additional Commissioner, West Bengal 2014-15 2.77 2.93 VAT Commissioner of Sales Tax, Kerala 2012-14 0.85 - VAT Joint Commissioner, (Appeals), SGST, Kerala 2016-17 1.04 1.04 VAT Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Ranchi, Jharkhand 2014-15 0.32 0.15 Central Sales Tax Act (CST) and Sales Tax Acts (VAT) of various States VAT High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh 2005-06 and 2014-15 to 2017-18 7.76 0.50 VAT Honble High Court of Odisha 2007-12 9.72 3.09 VAT Honble High Court of Tamil Nadu 2006-07 0.44 - VAT Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Andhra Pradesh 2005-09 and 2012-13 11.99 11.99 VAT Sr.Joint Commissioner (Appeals), West Bengal 2008-10 & 2012-13 14.71 0.94 VAT Appellate Deputy Commissioner, Hyderabad 2007-10 & 2013-14 to 2015-17 43.94 43.94 VAT Sales Tax Appellate Joint Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh 2010-12 14.76 14.76 VAT Joint Commissioner, Lucknow 2013-17 42.79 27.94 Entry Tax High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh 2012-13 0.99 0.50 Entry Tax Honble High Court of Orissa 2007-2012 0.74 - Sales Tax High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh 1994-95 0.44 0.27 VAT Joint Commissioner, Lucknow (Appeals) 2017-18 2.95 2.29 Sales Tax Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal, Andhra Pradesh 2000-01 0.69 0.10 Statute Nature of the dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Disputed Amount Paid under protest Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty CESTAT, Bangalore 2007-08 0.46 0.10 Finance Act 1994 Service Tax CESTAT, Bangalore 2005-12 19.39 0.06 Service Tax CESTAT, Hyderabad 2010-15 2.92 0.48 Service Tax High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh 2007-09 13.02 - GST The Commissioner (GST-Appeals), Central Revenue Building, Hakimpura, Siliguri 2017-18 0.38 0.04 GST 1st Appellate Authority 2017-18 1.74 0.09 GST Joint Commissioner of Central Tax (Appeal), Chennai 2017-18 to 2019-20 0.75 0.02 GST Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 2017-18 to 2019-20 0.76 0.07 Goods and Services Act, 2017 GST Assistant commissioner CGST & Central Excise , Division-III , Raipur 2017-18 & 2018-19 1.18 - GST State Officer, SGST, Office of the StateTax Officer, Tax Payers Services Circle, Kakkanad, State GST Dept. 2017-18 0.20 0.01 GST Addl. Commissioner, Ranga Reddy GST Commissionerate, Hyderabad 2017-18 to 2019-20 7.89 0.39 GST Assistant Commissioner, CGST, Haldwani 2017-18 0.43 - GST Joint Commissioner of Central Taxes, O/o Commissioner, Central GST (Audit) Commissionerate 2017-18 to 2019-20 3.12 -

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(ix)(b) The company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender.

(ix)(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(ix)(d) On an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(ix)(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(ix)(f) The Company has raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as per details below. Further, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of such loans raised.

(Rs. in crores)

Nature of loan taken Name of lender Amount of loan as at March 31, 2024 Name of the subsidiary, joint venture, associate Relation Details of security pledged Remarks Cash Credit and Working Capital Demand Loans Consortium of 13 banks 807.55 crores NCC Infrastructure Holdings Limited & NCC Urban Infrastructure Limited Subsidiary Refer Note 4.3 and 4.4 of the financial statements None

(x)(a) The Company has not raised any money way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment

or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit and hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company

has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi)(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(xi) (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower

complaint received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit procedures.

(xii) (a) The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii)(b) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xii) (c) The Company is not a nidhi company as per the

provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone Ind AS financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(xiv) (b) The Internal Audit reports of the Company issued till

date, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi)(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvi)(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (d) The Group has two Core Investment Companies as part

of the Group.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year respectively.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 48 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors

and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx)(a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 39(d) to the financial statements.

(xx)(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act. This matter has been disclosed in note 39 to the financial statements.

For S.R.BATLIBOI & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 101049W/E300004

Per Navneet Rai Kabra

Partner

Membership No.102328

UDIN: 24102328BKEZLW3102

Place: Hyderabad

Date: May 15, 2024

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements of NCC Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements of NCC Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone Ind AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls

with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements to future periods

are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to these standalone Ind AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For S.R.BATLIBOI & ASSOCIATES LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm registration number: 101049W/E300004

Per Navneet Rai Kabra

Partner

Membership No.102328 UDIN: 24102328BKEZLW3102

Place: Hyderabad Date: May 15, 2024