NCC Ltd Summary

Nagarjuna Construction Company Limited (NCCL), a construction and infrastructure enterprise was established as a Partnership Firm in 1978, and converted into a Limited Company on March 22nd, 1990. NCC is the only construction company from India hailed as Best Under a Billion in Asia Pacific and evolved from a mere contractor to a full-fledged infrastructure solutions provider. NCC has expanded its presence in various sectors of construction and infrastructure development. Its construction endeavors span across the Nation and encompass Buildings, Transportation, Water and Environment, Electrical Transmission and Distribution, Irrigation, Mining, and Railways projects. Presently, the Company is engaged into infrastructure sector, primarily into construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing project, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydro thermal power projects, real estate development, etc.The Company has a cluster of regional offices in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bhopal, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore. Also NCC has presence in international level through offices in Dubai (UAE) and Muscat (Sultanate of Oman). Apart from the conventional construction and other methods, the company adopts the NBS Cellular System, developed in collaboration with Byyging Uddheman AB of Sweden and NCC Pre Fab System, which is developed in house. The Property Division of the company was established in the year 1996, it keeping pace with the times, its process features cutting-edge construction technologies on par with international standards, followed by the Transportation Division of the company was started in the year 1998 with the objective to capture opportunities in the countrys road network. For undertake the Design, Engineering, Supply, Erection, Testing & Commissioning of EHV Transmission Lines, 33/11 KV Sub-stations & Lines, and Distribution Systems, the company established the Electrical Division in the same year 1998. A year after, in 1999, NCC had started its Water & Environment division, keeping in view of the increasing investments in several projects by various Government agencies in water supply and sewerage, effluent and underground waste water treatment plants across the country. The division meticulously executes projects to the countrys urban and rural areas. CRISIL had upgraded the rating of the company from FB+ to FA in the year 2000. During the year 2004, NCC made Joint Venture with M/s Somdatt Builders Ltd and also awarded a contract worth Rs 993.80 million for strengthening and paving of shoulders of SH 24, Rajkot-Morvi (Km 1/827 to Km 70/192) from the State Road Project Circle at Gandhinagar, Gujarat and also NCC had kicked off its activity in the Irrigation segment in the year 2004. The Company had teamed up with South Korean firm-Dealim Industrial Co Ltd in the same year 2004 to undertake some projects. The Company had started its International operations by registering as a local company in the Sultanate of Oman in May of the year 2005. This Company is known as NCC International LLC now. NCC Ltd had joined hands with National Highway Authority of India in the year 2006 for different projects. Also in the same year of 2006, the company bagged order from Sultanate of Oman and secured two new Orders worth of Rs 1180 million. The Power Division of the company was started in the year 2007. The Division mainly works for the development of BOOT and BOT projects & participates in tenders for turnkey contracts of power plants as well as the execution of Balance of Plant (BOP) on EPC basis and also in the Civil, Structural and Architectural works of Thermal and Hydro Power plants. Also in the same year 2007, NCC started its Metals Division and the Oil & Gas Division to cater to the infrastructure needs of various Oil & Gas Companies in India. In December of the year 2007, the company had secured a major contract from the Govt. of Oman for the prestigious Wadi Adai Al Amerat Road project. The Company in consortia is already involved in two small Greenfield airport projects in Karnataka and a deep-water port in Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh. The focus of the company is to tap the potential in regional airports and non-metro (tier II cities). NCC Ltd through its Infrastructure Holdings is in consortia with Maytas Infra, Hyderabad and VIE India Projects and Holdings to implement the two airport projects (Gulbarga and Shimoga) under public-private partnership. The Company has 52 subsidiaries (including step down subsidiaries) as of March 31, 2017.The Company has 51 subsidiaries (including step down subsidiaries) as of March 31, 2018. During the year 2017-18, Company has floated a new subsidiary viz., Talaipalli Coal Mining Private Ltd under a Joint Venture with another Company.The Company has 41 subsidiaries (including step down subsidiaries) as of March 31, 2019. During the year 2018-19, 2 subsidiarieswere closed and 8 Subsidiaries were converted into LLPs.The Company has 37 subsidiaries (including step down subsidiaries) as of March 31, 2020 of which, 7 step down subsidiaries have been closed down which are not presently in operation.The Company has 35 subsidiaries (including step down subsidiaries) as on 31st March 2021. Further, 5 step down subsidiaries (wholly owned subsidiaries of NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd), which were not having any operation were struck off by Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad w.e.f. 9th April 2021.NCC Limited and two of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Companies (WOSs) viz., Aster Rail Pvt. Ltd., and Vaidehi Avenues Ltd., were merged effective from 30th September 2021. During the financial year 2021-22, the Company divested entire equity stake held in NCC Vizag Urban Infrastructure Ltd (NCCVUIL), and NCCVUIL ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company.