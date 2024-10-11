Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,182.1
|33.03
|4,49,456.43
|5,613.71
|0.5
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,680.65
|174.37
|2,70,889.69
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
146.19
|28.71
|1,86,879.64
|1,612.65
|1.05
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
279
|333.43
|1,75,827.14
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
433.45
|9.2
|1,43,587.43
|4,370.44
|3.1
|13,206.57
|260.36
During the reporting year, the state-owned firm's total operating income increased by 38% year on year to ₹1,630.38 Crore.Read More
This QIP permits them to raise capital by issuing new shares to institutional investors such as banks and mutual funds.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.Read More
Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock has gained a total of 331% in the last one year, and almost 147% since the beginning of the year.Read More
At 12:32 p.m., the stock was trading 10.17% higher at ₹263.1 on the BSE. The stock was listed on November 29, 2023Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.Read More
In the previous session, the stock rose more than 17% to a new record high of ₹289.33 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), before closing 12% higher at 278.95.Read More
