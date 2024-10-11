iifl-logo-icon 1
QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd Peer Comparison

207.1
(1.43%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

INDIAN RENEWABLE ENERGY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,182.1

33.034,49,456.435,613.710.514,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,680.65

174.372,70,889.69907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

146.19

28.711,86,879.641,612.651.056,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

279

333.431,75,827.14304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

433.45

9.21,43,587.434,370.443.113,206.57260.36

Indian Renewable: RELATED NEWS

IREDA posts robust growth in Q2 earnings; stock gains

IREDA posts robust growth in Q2 earnings; stock gains

11 Oct 2024|11:50 AM

During the reporting year, the state-owned firm's total operating income increased by 38% year on year to ₹1,630.38 Crore.

Read More
IREDA gets nod for ₹4,500 crore QIP, shares surge

IREDA gets nod for ₹4,500 crore QIP, shares surge

19 Sep 2024|01:08 PM

This QIP permits them to raise capital by issuing new shares to institutional investors such as banks and mutual funds.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 19th September, 2024

19 Sep 2024|08:52 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Nazara Tech, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th September, 2024

11 Sep 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, IREDA, etc.

Read More
IREDA Shares Surge as Board Considers ₹4,500 Crore Fundraising Plan

IREDA Shares Surge as Board Considers ₹4,500 Crore Fundraising Plan

22 Aug 2024|04:06 PM

Indian Renewable Energy Dev Agency Ltd stock has gained a total of 331% in the last one year, and almost 147% since the beginning of the year.

Read More
IREDA stock jumps on ₹4,500 crore fundraise plan

IREDA stock jumps on ₹4,500 crore fundraise plan

22 Aug 2024|12:50 PM

At 12:32 p.m., the stock was trading 10.17% higher at ₹263.1 on the BSE. The stock was listed on November 29, 2023

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th July 2024

18 Jul 2024|09:07 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, LTIMindtree, L&T Finance, Zee Entertainment, etc.

Read More
IREDA Stock Skyrockets to Record High, Up 364% in a Year

IREDA Stock Skyrockets to Record High, Up 364% in a Year

12 Jul 2024|10:44 AM

In the previous session, the stock rose more than 17% to a new record high of ₹289.33 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), before closing 12% higher at 278.95.

Read More

