Top Stocks for Today - 26th August 2025

26 Aug 2025 , 06:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

IREDA: The business announced on August 25 that it has fixed a revenue target of ₹8,200 Crore for the financial year 2026. This development comes after the company has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

Tata Motors: The auto major announced that it has received sanction from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench for its Composite Scheme of Arrangement. The Scheme includes Tata Motors, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, and Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Limited along with their respective shareholders. 

Sai Life Sciences: Reports suggested that TPG Asia is planning to sell about 14.72% stake in the business. The total number of shares are 3.07 Crore. The transaction will be a block deal. The aggregate value of the proposed sale is valued at ₹2,500 Crore. The floor price for this transaction has been fixed at ₹860 per share, a discount of 5% against the previous closing price. 

Life Insurance Corporation: The company has received SEBI approval for classification of LIC as a public shareholder in IDBI Bank. This development came after the government is carrying out a strategic divestment process. LIC will continue its bancassurance.

RailTel: The PSU announced that it expects a stable growth in its telecom business while its project segment continues expansion.

