Tata Technologies Partners with Emerson to Fast-Track Testing for Next-Gen Vehicles

9 Jul 2025 , 12:20 PM

Tata Technologies’ shares edged higher on Wednesday after the company said it had entered a partnership with Emerson, a US-based tech firm. The goal is to develop smarter ways to test and validate next-generation vehicles.

The two companies are targeting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across sectors like automotive, aerospace, and commercial vehicles. The idea is to support them as they move towards electric, connected, and autonomous technologies where traditional development cycles often fall short.

Tata Tech plans to bring its experience in vehicle systems and software architecture, while Emerson is expected to handle the testing end through its automation platforms. Together, they’re aiming to help manufacturers cut costs and speed up rollout timelines.

“This collaboration strengthens our focus on enabling OEMs to innovate faster,” said Nachiket Paranjpe, who leads automotive sales at Tata Tech. “The future is software-defined, and we’re building tools that support that shift.”

This isn’t the only big move the company has made recently. Just last month, Volvo Cars brought Tata Tech on board as a key engineering partner. The deal covers multiple areas from product and system design to embedded software and will involve teams working out of India, Europe, and beyond.

With both announcements coming close together, Tata Tech seems to be signalling a deeper push into global mobility programs, especially as demand rises for faster, leaner development in the EV and smart vehicle space.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

