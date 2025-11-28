Tata Technologies Closes €75 Million Es-Tec Acquisition Ahead of Schedule

Tata Technologies announced that it has completed the acquisition of 100 percent equity in Es-Tec GmbH and its subsidiaries, collectively known as the Es-Tec Group.

The deal has been closed ahead of the original target date of December 31, 2025, highlighting the company’s strong execution pace and focus on global expansion. The transaction, signed on September 13, 2025, is valued at €75 million, with payouts linked to designated performance milestones.

With this acquisition, Tata Technologies adds over 300 engineers from Germany to its global workforce. These teams specialise in ADAS, connected vehicle platforms, embedded software and systems engineering, strengthening the company’s delivery capability for advanced mobility projects.

Strategic significance of the acquisition

The Es-Tec Group’s base in Wolfsburg gives Tata Technologies direct access to major European automotive programmes, including work with leading OEMs such as Volkswagen and BMW.

The addition of German engineering talent enhances Tata Technologies’ role in software-defined mobility, next-generation ADAS, and high-complexity engineering programmes. The acquisition further diversifies Tata Technologies’ client portfolio, supporting its ambition to operate as an independently scalable engineering and R&D partner for global OEMs.

The Es-Tec Group’s advanced testing and systems capabilities will now be available to Tata Technologies’ clients across North America, Europe and Asia, enabling stronger cross-selling opportunities. Tata Technologies’ offshore engineering scale will, in turn, support Es-Tec’s German OEM clients with cost-effective and high-quality engineering services.

With India’s delivery scale and Germany’s engineering depth, the combined team strengthens Tata Technologies’ glocal delivery model, offering global clients efficiency without compromising technical standards.

Leadership comments

Warren Harris, MD and CEO of Tata Technologies, said the acquisition marks a turning point in the company’s journey to becoming a truly global engineering partner, particularly as the automotive industry transitions toward electrification, ADAS and software-driven platforms.

Marc Wille, MD and CEO of the Es-Tec Group, said joining Tata Technologies will allow the team to expand their capabilities worldwide while continuing to deliver high engineering standards to German OEMs.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com