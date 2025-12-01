iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 1st December 2025

1 Dec 2025 , 07:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ICICI Bank: The bank announced that it has raised ₹3,945 Crore via unsecured, subordinated, listed Tier 2 basel 3 bonds. The company has issued 3,945 debentures with a value of ₹1 Crore each. These debentures are issued on a private placement basis. The bonds carry a 7.40% interest rate and shall have a maturity of 15 years.

HDFC Bank: The bank disclosed that RBI has slapped a penalty of ₹91 Lakh for alleged breaches of the Banking Regulations Act and non-compliance with directions related to interest rates, outsourcing practices, and KYC norms. The bank, however, announced that it is taking corrective measures for the same.

JK Tyre: The company said that it has fixed December 2024 as the record date for issue of shares under its supposed merger with Cavendish Industries Limited. The company has received approval from NCLT, Jaipur Branch. The merger will come into effect from December 22, 2025.

Waaree Energies: The company informed that it has received a new order for supply of 140 MW solar modules. The order is received from a renewable energy developer. The supply for this order is scheduled in FY26. The deal will expand Waaree Energies’ growing order pipeline. This included a 350 MW contract.

Tata Technologies: The company said that it has successfully acquired Germany’s Es-Tech group ahead of its timeline. The acquisition is worth 75 million Euros. With this acquisition, the company has established its position as a global engineering and R&D partner for top automakers.

