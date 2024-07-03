Tata Technologies Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
2,565.42
2,590.5
2,526.7
2,526.26
1,887.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,565.42
2,590.5
2,526.7
2,526.26
1,887.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.43
54.83
60.72
65.26
22.48
Total Income
2,604.85
2,645.33
2,587.42
2,591.52
1,910.39
Total Expenditure
2,098.8
2,113.98
2,061.94
2,077.84
1,515.39
PBIDT
506.05
531.35
525.48
513.68
395
Interest
9.32
9.43
9.48
9.89
8.1
PBDT
496.73
521.92
516
503.79
386.91
Depreciation
59.61
56.13
49.74
48.94
45.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
154.43
209.38
144.67
180.28
80.88
Deferred Tax
-36.75
-71.05
-30.32
-90.39
1.35
Reported Profit After Tax
319.44
327.46
351.91
364.97
259.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
319.44
327.46
351.91
364.97
259.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
319.44
327.46
351.91
364.97
259.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.87
8.07
8.67
9
63.86
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
81.13
81.13
81.13
81.13
40.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.72
20.51
20.79
20.33
20.92
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
12.45
12.64
13.92
14.44
13.72
The collaboration will concentrate on creating innovative platforms for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), etc.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.Read More
According to the announcement, in her new job, she will oversee initiatives to improve learning, innovation, and diversity.Read More
Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd purchased about 1% share for ₹406 Crore, while Ghisallo Master Fund bought 0.80% ownership for ₹316 Crore.Read More
Last week, 2.9% of Tata Technologies' equity traded at an average price of ₹1,019.8 per share, aggregating to ₹1,218.5 Crore.Read More
Revenue for the June quarter was reported at ₹1,268.97 Crore, which is an increase from ₹1,257.53 Crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.