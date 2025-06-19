iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Technologies selected as strategic supplier by Volvo

19 Jun 2025 , 01:05 PM

Tata Technologies Limited informed the bourses in its filing dated June 19, 2025, that it has been chosen as the strategic supplier by Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars. 

The tech business informed the bourses that as part of this partnership, it plans to focus on core areas such as product engineering, vehicle system and component engineering, embedded software, and product lifecycle management solutions.

The company shall provide these solution services from its hubs across India, Romania, Sweden, and Poland.

This is yet another collaboration from Volvo Cars in India, after it inked an agreement with HCLTech for end-to-end engineering services in a major deal just last week.

Earlier in 2024, Tata Technologies announced that it has signed an agreement with German luxury carmaker BMW to collaborate for the development of automotive software and IT solutions for businesses.

For the quarter ended March 2025, Tata Technologies posted constant currency revenue growth of a negative 3.3%, lower than estimate of 3%. However, the company posted a 400 bps improvement in its EBITDA for the quarter at 18.2% against 17.80% in the previous corresponding period.

At around 12.55 PM, Tata Technologies was trading 1.24% lower at ₹722.90, against the previous close of ₹732 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹746.80, and ₹722, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Tech Business
  • Tata Technologies
  • Tata Technologies Agreement
  • Tata Technologies News
  • Tata Technologies Updates
  • Volvo
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Adani Total Gas Jumps Over 7% as Rally Extends to Fifth Straight Session

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:30 PM
Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Mazagon Dock to Acquire 51% Stake in Colombo Dockyard for ₹452 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|04:05 PM
Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Sobha Ltd Enters Greater Noida Market with ₹800 Crore Luxury Housing Project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:43 PM
India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

India’s Engineering Exports to US, Europe Rise in May; Exports to Gulf Markets Dip

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|03:35 PM
Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on June 27, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Jun 2025|02:14 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.