Tata Technologies selected as strategic supplier by Volvo

Tata Technologies Limited informed the bourses in its filing dated June 19, 2025, that it has been chosen as the strategic supplier by Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars.

The tech business informed the bourses that as part of this partnership, it plans to focus on core areas such as product engineering, vehicle system and component engineering, embedded software, and product lifecycle management solutions.

The company shall provide these solution services from its hubs across India, Romania, Sweden, and Poland.

This is yet another collaboration from Volvo Cars in India, after it inked an agreement with HCLTech for end-to-end engineering services in a major deal just last week.

Earlier in 2024, Tata Technologies announced that it has signed an agreement with German luxury carmaker BMW to collaborate for the development of automotive software and IT solutions for businesses.

For the quarter ended March 2025, Tata Technologies posted constant currency revenue growth of a negative 3.3%, lower than estimate of 3%. However, the company posted a 400 bps improvement in its EBITDA for the quarter at 18.2% against 17.80% in the previous corresponding period.

At around 12.55 PM, Tata Technologies was trading 1.24% lower at ₹722.90, against the previous close of ₹732 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹746.80, and ₹722, respectively.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com