Tata Technologies Ltd Cash Flow Statement

876.4
(-2.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:50 PM

Tata Technolog. : related Articles

Geena Binoy Takes Helm as Tata Tech CHRO

10 Sep 2024|12:28 PM

According to the announcement, in her new job, she will oversee initiatives to improve learning, innovation, and diversity.

Read More
TPG Rise Climate offloads 3% stake in Tata Technologies

28 Aug 2024|02:45 PM

Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd purchased about 1% share for ₹406 Crore, while Ghisallo Master Fund bought 0.80% ownership for ₹316 Crore.

Read More
Tata Technologies’ equity worth ₹1,367 Crore change hands

27 Aug 2024|02:32 PM

Last week, 2.9% of Tata Technologies' equity traded at an average price of ₹1,019.8 per share, aggregating to ₹1,218.5 Crore.

Read More
Tata Technologies reports 15.4% drop in Q1 FY25 profit

19 Jul 2024|02:24 PM

Revenue for the June quarter was reported at ₹1,268.97 Crore, which is an increase from ₹1,257.53 Crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 19th July, 2024

19 Jul 2024|08:46 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Tata Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

Read More

