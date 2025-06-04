iifl-logo
Tata Technologies shares under pressure after block deals

4 Jun 2025 , 02:53 PM

Tata Technologies opened lower on Wednesday after a large block deal took place in the business. As per the details, as much as 86 Lakh shares or 2.10% of the aggregate equity changed hands in a block deal, as per data available on the exchanges.

The reports stated that the US-based private equity firm TPG plans to sell up to 2.1% stake in the company via block deals. The offer price was fixed at ₹744.50 per share. This was at a 3% discount against closing price Tuesday.

The buyers and sellers in the transaction are not known officially.

As of the March-quarter end, TPG rise climate held a 6.01% stake in the company.

The company recently announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025. The business posted a marginal decline in its topline at ₹1,286 Crore. EBITDA also witnessed a decline of 2% on a year-on-year basis to ₹223.50 Crore. EBITDA margin slipped to 18.20%.

Tata Technologies Managing Director and CEO Warren Harris said that the macroeconomic environment remains ambiguous. 

Harris added that in FY26, the company’s performance will depend on macroeconomic factors and the extent of clarity achieved.

At around 1.53 PM, Tata Technologies was trading 0.89% lower at ₹760.70, against the previous close of ₹767.50 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹769, and ₹752.50, respectively.

