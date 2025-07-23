GNG Electronics – Fast Growing, Green Themed, Refurbished Electronics Player

GNG Electronics is India’s largest refurbisher of PCs and electronics with a significant presence outside India. It distinguishes by providing warranties on refurbishes ICT devices. It is led by its founder, Sharad Khandelwal, and an experienced management team.
Its IPO of upto INR 4600 million is aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and also involves an offer for sale.
Offer Details of the IPO
Issue of Fresh and Offer for Sale
The IPO includes a fresh issue of upto INR 4000 million and an offer for sale of upto INR 600 million. The offer for sales comprises of equity shares offered by Sharad Khandelwal and Vidhi Sharad Khandelwal and Amiable Electronics Private Limited.
The following promoters/founders selling shares via offer for sale:
Price Band: INR 225 to 237 per Equity Sha
BRLMs
The BRLMs of the issue are: Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Private Limited
IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly IIFL JM Financial Limited) JM Financial Limited
Objectives of the IPO
The purpose of the IPO is to use the net proceeds for de-leveraging. The company expects to use all of the net proceeds to prepay or repay some of its outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.
De-leveraging/Repayment of Debt
Industry Overview – Refurbished Electronics
The refurbished electronics industry is a rapidly expanding business of purchasing, refurbishing, and the reselling of used electronic devices. The market includes people, small and medium businesses and even large enterprises which look for products that are inexpensive and dependable. Second-hand laptops, desktops, smartphones, tablets and other electronics are some of the products of the industry.
The renewed electronics market stems in part from increasing demand for budget technology upgrades, the push for sustainable and environmentally-friendly processes, and the increased understanding of the importance of reducing electronic waste. The market is also fueled on the basis of recent technological developments that have facilitated the restructuring and re-use of electronics-based products.
Key Segments within the Industry
The refurbished market can generally be broken down into the following key sectors:
The market can also be divided into the following segments:
In general, the refurbished electronics market is a challenging, fast-paced marketplace dealing in the collection of used electronic equipment, its refurbishment, and resale. Market drivers are affordable technology, the need for sustainable environmental practices.
Industry Size & Growth
The worldwide market for refurbished electronics has been growing rapidly in recent years as consumers look for ways to save on electronics or reduce the impact on the environment. The size and growth trend of the industry is as follows:
Segment-wise Growth
The sector is being driven by several segments:
Key Drivers of Growth
The refurbished electronics market is also witnessing robust growth due to a number of factors, including:
Company Background
GNG Electronics Limited was established on October 19, 2006 by Sharad Khandelwal, a veteran entrepreneur. The company refurbishes and sells electronics on its website. GNG Electronics Limited is engaged in a various range of businesses including:-
Refurbished ICT Devices: The company refurbishes and resell various types of ICT devices, such as laptops, desktops, tablets, servers, premium smartphones, mobile workstations and accessories.
Refurbishment as a Service: The company provides refurbishment of ICT equipment, refurbishes ICT devices to customers and makes devices ready for re-use.
Lease: The company also provides customers short term lease and rentals of devices.
Overall, the company’s products and services are aimed at offering customers an economical solution that is also environmentally friendly and helps recycle electronic waste.
Key Features of Its Strategy
In conclusion, GNG Electronics Limited is a key industry player in the refurbished ICT device industry that boasts robust operational ability and a comprehensive offering.
Competitive Landscape
The used electronics industry is very competitive and it is a global business. Key players in the market are:
Competitive Positioning
Strengths:
· Strong Market Position: Electronics Bazaar is the larges refurbisher of laptops and desktops in India and is one of the biggest ICT refurbishers in the world and India. The successful position of the company with its Pixadus brand can be attributed to the high-quality refurbished products which offer a lot of value at a very competitive price point, along with a wide range of warranties.
· Well-Established Refurbishing Capabilities: Electronics Bazaar has 5 refurbishing centers spread across India, USA & UAE with sophisticated refurbishing facilities. This allows the company to provide customers even in USA and UAE with flexible and reliable solutions.
Weaknesses:
· Limited Geographic Presence: The company faces global competition but has a limited presence beyond India. This can hinder the company’s ability to grow its customer base and its revenue.
· High Competition: Refurbished electronics market is very competitive, with numerous players in the space. Such competition could result in pricing pressure and adversely affect the company’s market share.
A financial profile: A history of sustained growth.
Robust revenue growth: The company has recorded consistent revenue growth with a 2 year CAGR of 46%. In the Fiscal 2025, the company earned INR 14,111.10 million from operations against INR 11,381.38 million in Fiscal 2024.
Drivers of Revenue Growth
Strong Profit Growth: The company has witnessed a PAT CAGR of 45.9% over the last 2 years. The company recorded a PAT of INR 690.33 million in Fiscal 2025, up 31.9% from INR 523.05 million in Fiscal 2024. This growth in net income is due to the company’s ability to sustain its gross margins.
Drivers of profit growth
Table 1: Brief Financials & KPI Comparison
|INR Million
|Company
|Newjaisa Technologies Limited
|Revenue from Operations
|14,111
|657
|Gross Profit
|2,525
|230
|Gross Margin (%)
|17.89%
|34.96%
|EBITDA
|1,261
|15
|EBITDA Margin (%)
|8.94%
|2.25%
|PAT
|690
|-11
|PAT Margin (%)
|4.89%
|-1.72%
|RoE (%)
|30.40%
|-1.45%
|ROCE (%)
|17.31%
|-0.36%
|Diluted EPS
|7.1
|P/E at upper end of price band
|33.4
|Revenue split by geography
|14111
|Within India
|3453
|Outside India
|10658
|Volume of devices refurbished (12)
|590787
|No. of customers served (13)
|4154
|No. of procurement partners (14)
|557
Source: DRHP
