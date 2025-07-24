iifl-logo

Sensex and Nifty in Red on July 24, 2025

24 Jul 2025 , 02:17 PM

Indian Benchmark Index Sensex and Nifty are trading in red on July, 24, 2025. At 2:03 PM, Sensex is quoting at 82,192 which is trading at 0.65% dip than the previous close or down by 533.67 points. Nifty is trading at 25,054 which is a 0.25% dip or down by 155 points compared to its last close. In the National Stock Exchange, 951 shares advances today, whereas 1663 stocks were down. 16 stocks are in green, and 34 stocks are in red in Nifty 50.

Top gainers in Sensex include Eternal, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, Titan Company. Sensex top losers are Trent, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, NTPC. UltraTech Cement hits 52-week high in Sensex. Eternal, HDFC Bank hits 52-week high in Sensex.

Top gainers in Nifty include Eternal, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Tata Cons Prod, Tata Motors, Jio Financials. Top losers in Nifty include Nestle, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Shriram Finance, Hero Motocorp. Eternal, HDFC Bank hits 52-week high in Nifty. In the broader market, the BSE Midcap index is down by 0.36% while the BSE Small cap Index is also down by 0.37% from the last close.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

