Board of Directors of Tata Technologies Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, i.e., May 3, 2024, has approved the following: Recommend a final dividend of Rs. 8.40 and special dividend of Rs. 1.65 per Equity share of Rs. 2 each of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend, if approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM), shall be paid/dispatched on or after the third day from the conclusion of the 30th AGM.