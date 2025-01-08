iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Tata Technologies inks pact with Telechips to drive innovation

8 Jan 2025 , 08:57 AM

Tata Technologies Ltd, a global engineering and product development digital services organization, established a strategic relationship with Telechips, a provider of comprehensive automotive semiconductor solutions, at the CES 2025.

The partnership intends to create software solutions for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs), which are a critical component in the growth of connected, autonomous, and electrified mobility. The collaboration will concentrate on creating innovative platforms for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive cockpit domain controllers, and central and zonal gateway controllers.

The alliance aims to speed the development and deployment of SDVs by combining Tata Technologies’ product engineering knowledge and Telechips’ semiconductor technologies, hence improving vehicle connection, safety, and efficiency.

The partnership will take advantage of Tata Technologies’ extensive experience in automotive software engineering and next-generation technology integration for turnkey SDV development, as well as Telechips semiconductor technologies such as SoCs (system on chips), AI Vision ADAS processors, and network gateway processors.

The cooperation will center on co-developing a scalable software framework for ADAS and self-driving car platforms, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve situational awareness and decision-making skills.

Furthermore, the integration of Telechips’ sophisticated SoCs will enable faster, more efficient vehicle communications, in line with the global push for greener and more sustainable transportation solutions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Technologies
  • Tata Technologies Agreement
  • Tata Technologies News
  • Tata Technologies Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Green on January 20, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:43 PM
Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Rallis India Q3 Profit Plunges 54%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:26 PM
NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

NCLT Directs Liquidation of Go First Airways

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|01:19 PM
Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Power Grid Ups CPTCL Stake to 42% with ₹14.73 Crore IL&FS Acquisition

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|11:35 AM
Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Oil Prices Soar Amid Russian Sanctions

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Jan 2025|10:46 AM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.