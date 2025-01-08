Tata Technologies inks pact with Telechips to drive innovation

Tata Technologies Ltd, a global engineering and product development digital services organization, established a strategic relationship with Telechips, a provider of comprehensive automotive semiconductor solutions, at the CES 2025.

The partnership intends to create software solutions for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs), which are a critical component in the growth of connected, autonomous, and electrified mobility. The collaboration will concentrate on creating innovative platforms for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive cockpit domain controllers, and central and zonal gateway controllers.

The alliance aims to speed the development and deployment of SDVs by combining Tata Technologies’ product engineering knowledge and Telechips’ semiconductor technologies, hence improving vehicle connection, safety, and efficiency.

The partnership will take advantage of Tata Technologies’ extensive experience in automotive software engineering and next-generation technology integration for turnkey SDV development, as well as Telechips semiconductor technologies such as SoCs (system on chips), AI Vision ADAS processors, and network gateway processors.

The cooperation will center on co-developing a scalable software framework for ADAS and self-driving car platforms, utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) to improve situational awareness and decision-making skills.

Furthermore, the integration of Telechips’ sophisticated SoCs will enable faster, more efficient vehicle communications, in line with the global push for greener and more sustainable transportation solutions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com