Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Tata Steel: The steel company recorded a 6.17% year-on-year (YoY) rise in India’s crude steel production for Q3FY25 at 5.68 million tonnes (MT), driven by the ramp-up of its recently commissioned 5 MTPA blast furnace at Kalinganagar. Deliveries in India reached a record 5.29 MT for the quarter, up 8.4% YoY, owing to strong domestic sales and smart export operations.

RVNL: The state-owned corporation said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GBH International Contracting LLC (GBHIC), a Dubai-based company, to collaborate on civil infrastructure projects in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This collaboration aims to harness both entities’ expertise to explore and develop business possibilities in the growing infrastructure industry throughout GCC countries.

NTPC: The state-run power company announced the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Ltd (NPUNL), to lead its nuclear energy initiatives. NPUNL was founded to design, construct, and operate nuclear energy projects for power generation and other reasons.

Tata Technologies: A global engineering and product development digital services organization announced a strategic alliance with Telechips, a provider of comprehensive automotive semiconductor solutions, at CES 2025. The cooperation intends to create software solutions for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs), which are a critical component in the growth of connected, autonomous, and electrified mobility.

Birlasoft: The IT services and solutions firm announced Roopinder Singh’s departure as Chief Executive Officer for the Americas, citing personal reasons. According to the corporation, Singh, a prominent member of its senior management team, will leave his position on February 7, 2025, at the conclusion of business. He has been essential in managing operations and generating corporate growth in the Americas area.

