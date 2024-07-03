iifl-logo-icon 1
Birlasoft Ltd Share Price

549.8
(-0.43%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open553.1
  • Day's High558.4
  • 52 Wk High861.85
  • Prev. Close552.15
  • Day's Low545.35
  • 52 Wk Low 536.3
  • Turnover (lac)10,175.76
  • P/E48.45
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value58.88
  • EPS11.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,207.51
  • Div. Yield1.17
View All Historical Data
  • Open706.4
  • Day's High718.8
  • Spot706.3
  • Prev. Close718.6
  • Day's Low703
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,000
  • OI(Chg %)69,000 (2.39%)
  • Roll Over%7.96
  • Roll Cost1.33
  • Traded Vol.39,64,000 (-23.42%)
View More Futures

Birlasoft Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

553.1

Prev. Close

552.15

Turnover(Lac.)

10,175.76

Day's High

558.4

Day's Low

545.35

52 Week's High

861.85

52 Week's Low

536.3

Book Value

58.88

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,207.51

P/E

48.45

EPS

11.4

Divi. Yield

1.17

Birlasoft Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

23 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 31 Oct, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Birlasoft Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Birlasoft Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 40.86%

Non-Promoter- 35.96%

Institutions: 35.96%

Non-Institutions: 23.16%

Custodian: 0.01%

Read More
Share Price

Birlasoft Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.19

54.97

55.9

55.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,413.01

1,165.96

1,533.02

1,337.58

Net Worth

1,468.2

1,220.93

1,588.92

1,393.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,049.37

1,640.53

1,462.16

1,442.29

yoy growth (%)

24.92

12.19

1.37

9.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

-6.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.41

Employee costs

-1,374.95

-1,065.79

-943.49

-924.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

396.83

287.22

222.86

198.1

Depreciation

-68.51

-69.94

-69.26

-72.53

Tax paid

-100.78

-93.66

-82.11

-23.11

Working capital

19.49

-282

6.55

-81.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.92

12.19

1.37

9.3

Op profit growth

13.07

31.88

15.48

-10.91

EBIT growth

37

26.46

15.9

-1.85

Net profit growth

52.94

37.51

-20.72

4.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

5,278.15

4,794.77

4,130.35

3,555.72

3,290.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5,278.15

4,794.77

4,130.35

3,555.72

3,290.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

103.51

22.81

66.2

18.98

42.99

View Annually Results

Birlasoft Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Birlasoft Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Padve

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Amita Birla

Non Executive Director

C K Birla

Independent Director

Ananth Narayanan

Managing Director & CEO

Angan Guha

Independent Director

Satyavati Berera

Independent Director

Nidhi Killawala

Independent Director

Manish Choksi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Birlasoft Ltd

Summary

Birla Soft Ltd (formerly Knowns as KPIT Technologies Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on 28th December, 1990. The Company provides Software Development, global IT consulting and product engineering solutions to its clients, predominantly in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Life Sciences and Services, Energy Resources and Utilities and Manufacturing including Discrete Manufacturing, Hi-Tech & Media, Auto and Consumer packaged goods verticals.The Company has unique, industry-leading capabilities from the Enterprise Product and Cloud companies: SAP, Oracle, J D Edwards, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Salesforce.com, Service Now, etc. It has strategic level partnerships with SAP, Oracle and Salesforce, a position unmatched by any other similar-sized company. It possesses significant digital capability in Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Digital Portals, User Experience and Digital Advisory services. A sizeable extensive set of solutions and services demonstrate its capabilities and presence in application development, support, and maintenance for next-generation services in the digital world.The Government of India honored the Company with Excellence in Export Award during the year 1994. Subsequently, in 1995, KPIT had received Outstanding Achievement award from Oracle. For it quality assurance, the company had bagged ISO 9001 certification in the year 1997 from KPMG. During the year 1999, the company went to public and issu
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Birlasoft Ltd share price today?

The Birlasoft Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹549.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Birlasoft Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Birlasoft Ltd is ₹15207.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Birlasoft Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Birlasoft Ltd is 48.45 and 9.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Birlasoft Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Birlasoft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Birlasoft Ltd is ₹536.3 and ₹861.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Birlasoft Ltd?

Birlasoft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.23%, 3 Years at -0.88%, 1 Year at -19.48%, 6 Month at -22.37%, 3 Month at -6.42% and 1 Month at -8.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Birlasoft Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Birlasoft Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.86 %
Institutions - 35.96 %
Public - 23.16 %

