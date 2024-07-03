SectorIT - Software
Open₹553.1
Prev. Close₹552.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹10,175.76
Day's High₹558.4
Day's Low₹545.35
52 Week's High₹861.85
52 Week's Low₹536.3
Book Value₹58.88
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,207.51
P/E48.45
EPS11.4
Divi. Yield1.17
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.19
54.97
55.9
55.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,413.01
1,165.96
1,533.02
1,337.58
Net Worth
1,468.2
1,220.93
1,588.92
1,393.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,049.37
1,640.53
1,462.16
1,442.29
yoy growth (%)
24.92
12.19
1.37
9.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
-6.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.41
Employee costs
-1,374.95
-1,065.79
-943.49
-924.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
396.83
287.22
222.86
198.1
Depreciation
-68.51
-69.94
-69.26
-72.53
Tax paid
-100.78
-93.66
-82.11
-23.11
Working capital
19.49
-282
6.55
-81.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.92
12.19
1.37
9.3
Op profit growth
13.07
31.88
15.48
-10.91
EBIT growth
37
26.46
15.9
-1.85
Net profit growth
52.94
37.51
-20.72
4.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
5,278.15
4,794.77
4,130.35
3,555.72
3,290.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5,278.15
4,794.77
4,130.35
3,555.72
3,290.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
103.51
22.81
66.2
18.98
42.99
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Padve
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Amita Birla
Non Executive Director
C K Birla
Independent Director
Ananth Narayanan
Managing Director & CEO
Angan Guha
Independent Director
Satyavati Berera
Independent Director
Nidhi Killawala
Independent Director
Manish Choksi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Birlasoft Ltd
Summary
Birla Soft Ltd (formerly Knowns as KPIT Technologies Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on 28th December, 1990. The Company provides Software Development, global IT consulting and product engineering solutions to its clients, predominantly in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Life Sciences and Services, Energy Resources and Utilities and Manufacturing including Discrete Manufacturing, Hi-Tech & Media, Auto and Consumer packaged goods verticals.The Company has unique, industry-leading capabilities from the Enterprise Product and Cloud companies: SAP, Oracle, J D Edwards, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Salesforce.com, Service Now, etc. It has strategic level partnerships with SAP, Oracle and Salesforce, a position unmatched by any other similar-sized company. It possesses significant digital capability in Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Digital Portals, User Experience and Digital Advisory services. A sizeable extensive set of solutions and services demonstrate its capabilities and presence in application development, support, and maintenance for next-generation services in the digital world.The Government of India honored the Company with Excellence in Export Award during the year 1994. Subsequently, in 1995, KPIT had received Outstanding Achievement award from Oracle. For it quality assurance, the company had bagged ISO 9001 certification in the year 1997 from KPMG. During the year 1999, the company went to public and issu
Read More
The Birlasoft Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹549.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Birlasoft Ltd is ₹15207.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Birlasoft Ltd is 48.45 and 9.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Birlasoft Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Birlasoft Ltd is ₹536.3 and ₹861.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Birlasoft Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 50.23%, 3 Years at -0.88%, 1 Year at -19.48%, 6 Month at -22.37%, 3 Month at -6.42% and 1 Month at -8.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.