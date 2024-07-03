Summary

Birla Soft Ltd (formerly Knowns as KPIT Technologies Limited) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on 28th December, 1990. The Company provides Software Development, global IT consulting and product engineering solutions to its clients, predominantly in Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Life Sciences and Services, Energy Resources and Utilities and Manufacturing including Discrete Manufacturing, Hi-Tech & Media, Auto and Consumer packaged goods verticals.The Company has unique, industry-leading capabilities from the Enterprise Product and Cloud companies: SAP, Oracle, J D Edwards, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Salesforce.com, Service Now, etc. It has strategic level partnerships with SAP, Oracle and Salesforce, a position unmatched by any other similar-sized company. It possesses significant digital capability in Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Digital Portals, User Experience and Digital Advisory services. A sizeable extensive set of solutions and services demonstrate its capabilities and presence in application development, support, and maintenance for next-generation services in the digital world.The Government of India honored the Company with Excellence in Export Award during the year 1994. Subsequently, in 1995, KPIT had received Outstanding Achievement award from Oracle. For it quality assurance, the company had bagged ISO 9001 certification in the year 1997 from KPMG. During the year 1999, the company went to public and issu

Read More