|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.16
8.04
-10.17
10.35
Op profit growth
20.95
35.03
3.54
8.56
EBIT growth
34.62
32.78
6.12
15.82
Net profit growth
44.51
43
-11.27
6.01
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.49
14.88
11.9
10.33
EBIT margin
15.24
13.15
10.7
9.06
Net profit margin
11.22
9.02
6.81
6.9
RoCE
24.8
21.18
16.72
16.1
RoNW
4.86
3.93
3.02
3.71
RoA
4.56
3.63
2.66
3.06
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
16.59
11.57
8.11
13.42
Dividend per share
4.5
3.5
2
2.4
Cash EPS
13.85
8.67
5.12
8.89
Book value per share
92.41
78.61
68.39
95.87
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.4
21.85
7.58
10.06
P/CEPS
32.82
29.16
12
15.18
P/B
4.91
3.21
0.89
1.4
EV/EBIDTA
17.62
12.06
2.79
9.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
17.98
Tax payout
-24.8
-29.45
-33.27
-21.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
52.99
64.58
85.72
79.2
Inventory days
0
0
1.32
3.34
Creditor days
-18.05
-19.6
-22.88
-17.47
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-48.38
-35.86
-21.84
-31.82
Net debt / equity
-0.1
-0.18
-0.25
-0.1
Net debt / op. profit
-0.4
-0.75
-1.23
-0.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
-1.5
Employee costs
-57.35
-59.8
-60.69
-62.56
Other costs
-27.14
-25.3
-27.39
-25.6
