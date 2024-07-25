Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|480
|₹0.50%
|00%
|00%
|₹1150%
|500
|-
|-
|-
|-
|540
|₹60%
|00%
|-
|-
|550
|₹0.050%
|8,0000%
|-
|-
|560
|₹0.10%
|2,0000%
|-
|-
|580
|₹0.05-75%
|48,0000%
|3,0000%
|₹890%
|600
|₹0.050%
|3,40,0000%
|-
|-
|610
|₹0.250%
|4,0000%
|7,0000%
|₹950%
|620
|₹0.050%
|44,0000%
|5,0000%
|₹1000%
|630
|₹0.10%
|39,0000%
|5,0000%
|₹66.4510.47%
|640
|₹0.050%
|62,0000%
|32,0000%
|₹73.50%
|650
|₹0.050%
|1,83,000-1.08%
|9,0000%
|₹48.124.28%
|660
|₹0.1-33.33%
|32,000-3.03%
|22,000-4.34%
|₹38.55-16.19%
|670
|₹0.05-75%
|42,000-12.5%
|1,06,000-5.35%
|₹34.4-9.94%
|680
|₹0.1-60%
|1,00,000-16.66%
|28,000-22.22%
|₹14.25-52.1%
|690
|₹0.05-75%
|1,38,0000%
|1,66,000-19.41%
|₹7.2-61.8%
|700
|₹0.05-85.71%
|1,64,000-46.92%
|79,000-44.75%
|₹0.05-99.48%
|710
|₹3.05190.47%
|1,33,000-35.12%
|1,06,000-46.19%
|₹0.2-95.55%
|720
|₹12.75117.94%
|1,11,000-32.31%
|2,13,000-26.55%
|₹0.05-97.77%
|730
|₹22.1567.16%
|1,23,000-24.53%
|1,16,000-50.63%
|₹0.05-95.45%
|740
|₹36.663.02%
|1,26,000-20.25%
|3,41,000-39.96%
|₹0.05-92.85%
|750
|₹43.431.51%
|1,28,000-7.24%
|2,22,000-27.45%
|₹0.05-90%
|760
|₹41.050%
|24,0000%
|1,18,000-45.62%
|₹0.05-85.71%
|770
|₹65.432.52%
|15,0000%
|1,13,000-28.02%
|₹0.05-80%
|780
|₹80.7533.58%
|23,000-11.53%
|79,000-21.78%
|₹0.05-75%
|790
|₹7410.44%
|11,0000%
|4,15,000-10.75%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|800
|₹94.515.73%
|52,000-22.38%
|64,000-39.04%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|810
|₹64.20%
|4,0000%
|3,33,000-1.47%
|₹0.05-50%
|820
|₹1100%
|5,0000%
|52,000-40.90%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|830
|₹84.350%
|1,0000%
|67,000-5.63%
|₹0.050%
|840
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.Read More
