iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birlasoft Ltd

Birlasoft Ltd Option Chain

551.35
(1.45%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--480₹0.50%00%
00%₹1150%500--
--540₹60%00%
--550₹0.050%8,0000%
--560₹0.10%2,0000%
--580₹0.05-75%48,0000%
3,0000%₹890%600₹0.050%3,40,0000%
--610₹0.250%4,0000%
7,0000%₹950%620₹0.050%44,0000%
5,0000%₹1000%630₹0.10%39,0000%
5,0000%₹66.4510.47%640₹0.050%62,0000%
32,0000%₹73.50%650₹0.050%1,83,000-1.08%
9,0000%₹48.124.28%660₹0.1-33.33%32,000-3.03%
22,000-4.34%₹38.55-16.19%670₹0.05-75%42,000-12.5%
1,06,000-5.35%₹34.4-9.94%680₹0.1-60%1,00,000-16.66%
28,000-22.22%₹14.25-52.1%690₹0.05-75%1,38,0000%
1,66,000-19.41%₹7.2-61.8%700₹0.05-85.71%1,64,000-46.92%
79,000-44.75%₹0.05-99.48%710₹3.05190.47%1,33,000-35.12%
1,06,000-46.19%₹0.2-95.55%720₹12.75117.94%1,11,000-32.31%
2,13,000-26.55%₹0.05-97.77%730₹22.1567.16%1,23,000-24.53%
1,16,000-50.63%₹0.05-95.45%740₹36.663.02%1,26,000-20.25%
3,41,000-39.96%₹0.05-92.85%750₹43.431.51%1,28,000-7.24%
2,22,000-27.45%₹0.05-90%760₹41.050%24,0000%
1,18,000-45.62%₹0.05-85.71%770₹65.432.52%15,0000%
1,13,000-28.02%₹0.05-80%780₹80.7533.58%23,000-11.53%
79,000-21.78%₹0.05-75%790₹7410.44%11,0000%
4,15,000-10.75%₹0.05-66.66%800₹94.515.73%52,000-22.38%
64,000-39.04%₹0.05-66.66%810₹64.20%4,0000%
3,33,000-1.47%₹0.05-50%820₹1100%5,0000%
52,000-40.90%₹0.05-66.66%830₹84.350%1,0000%
67,000-5.63%₹0.050%840--

Birlasoft Ltd: Related NEWS

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Birlasoft Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.