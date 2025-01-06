iifl-logo-icon 1
Birlasoft Ltd Cash Flow Statement

545.25
(-1.25%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Birlasoft Ltd

Birlasoft Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

396.83

287.22

222.86

198.1

Depreciation

-68.51

-69.94

-69.26

-72.53

Tax paid

-100.78

-93.66

-82.11

-23.11

Working capital

19.49

-282

6.55

-81.43

Other operating items

Operating

247.02

-158.38

78.04

21.03

Capital expenditure

66.13

22.63

-13.21

200.52

Free cash flow

313.15

-135.75

64.83

221.55

Equity raised

2,575.04

2,300.42

2,499.24

2,671.2

Investing

197.23

537.95

-309.88

77.56

Financing

216.9

237.3

-154.88

-69.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

45.48

Net in cash

3,302.33

2,939.91

2,099.31

2,945.83

