Birlasoft Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
396.83
287.22
222.86
198.1
Depreciation
-68.51
-69.94
-69.26
-72.53
Tax paid
-100.78
-93.66
-82.11
-23.11
Working capital
19.49
-282
6.55
-81.43
Other operating items
Operating
247.02
-158.38
78.04
21.03
Capital expenditure
66.13
22.63
-13.21
200.52
Free cash flow
313.15
-135.75
64.83
221.55
Equity raised
2,575.04
2,300.42
2,499.24
2,671.2
Investing
197.23
537.95
-309.88
77.56
Financing
216.9
237.3
-154.88
-69.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
45.48
Net in cash
3,302.33
2,939.91
2,099.31
2,945.83
