Birlasoft Ltd Futures Share Price

525.65
(-4.66%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Here's the list of Birlasoft Ltd's futures contracts. The future contract comprises financial derivative contracts that bind parties to buy and sell an asset at a specified future timeand price. Know the difference in strike price, quantity, expiration date and other details about the Birlasoft Ltd's futures contract.

QUICKLINKS FOR Birlasoft Ltd

  • Open548
  • Day's High566.8
  • Spot525.65
  • Prev. Close552.4
  • Day's Low520.1
  • ViewShort BuildUp
  • Market Lot1,000
  • OI(Chg %)5,53,000 (4.83%)
  • Roll Over%0.48
  • Roll Cost0.85
  • Traded Vol.88,68,000 (148.26%)

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Read More

