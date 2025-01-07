iifl-logo-icon 1
Birlasoft Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

543.05
(-0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:49:59 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,049.37

1,640.53

1,462.16

1,442.29

yoy growth (%)

24.92

12.19

1.37

9.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

-6.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.41

Employee costs

-1,374.95

-1,065.79

-943.49

-924.17

As % of sales

67.09

64.96

64.52

64.07

Other costs

-272.49

-219.28

-249.14

-278.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.29

13.36

17.03

19.32

Operating profit

401.92

355.45

269.52

233.39

OPM

19.61

21.66

18.43

16.18

Depreciation

-68.51

-69.94

-69.26

-72.53

Interest expense

-10.71

-10.23

-12.34

-4.83

Other income

74.13

11.95

34.95

42.07

Profit before tax

396.83

287.22

222.86

198.1

Taxes

-100.78

-93.66

-82.11

-23.11

Tax rate

-25.39

-32.61

-36.84

-11.66

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

296.04

193.55

140.75

174.99

Exceptional items

0

0

0

2.55

Net profit

296.04

193.55

140.75

177.55

yoy growth (%)

52.94

37.51

-20.72

4.87

NPM

14.44

11.79

9.62

12.31

