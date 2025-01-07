Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,049.37
1,640.53
1,462.16
1,442.29
yoy growth (%)
24.92
12.19
1.37
9.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
-6.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.41
Employee costs
-1,374.95
-1,065.79
-943.49
-924.17
As % of sales
67.09
64.96
64.52
64.07
Other costs
-272.49
-219.28
-249.14
-278.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.29
13.36
17.03
19.32
Operating profit
401.92
355.45
269.52
233.39
OPM
19.61
21.66
18.43
16.18
Depreciation
-68.51
-69.94
-69.26
-72.53
Interest expense
-10.71
-10.23
-12.34
-4.83
Other income
74.13
11.95
34.95
42.07
Profit before tax
396.83
287.22
222.86
198.1
Taxes
-100.78
-93.66
-82.11
-23.11
Tax rate
-25.39
-32.61
-36.84
-11.66
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
296.04
193.55
140.75
174.99
Exceptional items
0
0
0
2.55
Net profit
296.04
193.55
140.75
177.55
yoy growth (%)
52.94
37.51
-20.72
4.87
NPM
14.44
11.79
9.62
12.31
