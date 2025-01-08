Birlasoft Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.19
54.97
55.9
55.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,413.01
1,165.96
1,533.02
1,337.58
Net Worth
1,468.2
1,220.93
1,588.92
1,393.09
Minority Interest
Debt
48.4
88.72
107.32
109.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.05
18.97
24.93
28.07
Total Liabilities
1,527.65
1,328.62
1,721.17
1,530.74
Fixed Assets
159.62
235.46
250.55
234.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,221.21
750.7
1,134.52
937.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
50.75
67.38
63.4
71.65
Networking Capital
10.49
9.85
129.22
69.52
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
354.18
184.5
270.55
213.04
Debtor Days
48.18
47.39
Other Current Assets
157.79
135.49
170.86
186.89
Sundry Creditors
-207.05
-104.74
-81.29
-66.06
Creditor Days
14.47
14.69
Other Current Liabilities
-294.43
-205.4
-230.9
-264.35
Cash
85.59
265.23
143.49
217.36
Total Assets
1,527.66
1,328.62
1,721.18
1,530.73
