Birlasoft Ltd AGM

532.9
(1.38%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Birlasoft Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM31 Jul 202427 Jun 2024
With reference to the captioned subject, this is to inform you that the AGM of Birlasoft Limited (the Company) will be held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 02:30 p.m. IST in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Notice convening the AGM (the Notice) & the Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2024, will be sent in due course. This is to inform that the AGM of Birlasoft Limited will be held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. IST. The Notice convening the AGM and the Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 will be sent in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024) Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of Birlasoft Limited Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of Birlasoft Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)

