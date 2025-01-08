Birlasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and to recommend final dividend if any subject to the declaration of the same by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; and b) Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (200%), for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date of AGM shall be intimated in due course, and the dividend, if declared by the Members, will be paid within the statutory timelines. The audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Reports thereon and a declaration with respect to unmodified opinion are attached herewith. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 Results - Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)