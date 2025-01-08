iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birlasoft Ltd Board Meeting

537.45
(1.97%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:04:57 AM

Birlasoft Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
Birlasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024; and b)declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Outcome of the Board Meeting Results - Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/10/2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Birlasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Results - Financial Results for June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Birlasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and to recommend final dividend if any subject to the declaration of the same by the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 a) Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; and b) Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (200%), for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date of AGM shall be intimated in due course, and the dividend, if declared by the Members, will be paid within the statutory timelines. The audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Reports thereon and a declaration with respect to unmodified opinion are attached herewith. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 Results - Financial Results for March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Birlasoft Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on January 24, 2024 Results - Financial Results for December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

Birlasoft Ltd: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birlasoft Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.