Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (200%), for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date of AGM shall be intimated in due course, and the dividend, if declared by the Members, will be paid within the statutory timelines. The Record Date to determine the entitlement of Members to receive final dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be Friday, July 12, 2024. The said dividend, if approved, will be paid as per statutory timelines (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)