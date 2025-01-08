|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|31 Oct 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share (i.e. 125%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year 2024-25.
|Dividend
|29 Apr 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|4
|200
|Final
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (200%), for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date of AGM shall be intimated in due course, and the dividend, if declared by the Members, will be paid within the statutory timelines. The Record Date to determine the entitlement of Members to receive final dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be Friday, July 12, 2024. The said dividend, if approved, will be paid as per statutory timelines (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.