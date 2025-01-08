iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Birlasoft Ltd Dividend

532.55
(1.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Birlasoft Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend23 Oct 202431 Oct 202431 Oct 20242.5125Interim
Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.50/- per equity share (i.e. 125%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each, for the financial year 2024-25.
Dividend29 Apr 202412 Jul 202412 Jul 20244200Final
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024 Recommendation of final dividend of Rs. 4/- per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each (200%), for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The date of AGM shall be intimated in due course, and the dividend, if declared by the Members, will be paid within the statutory timelines. The Record Date to determine the entitlement of Members to receive final dividend, if approved at the ensuing AGM, will be Friday, July 12, 2024. The said dividend, if approved, will be paid as per statutory timelines (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/06/2024)

Birlasoft Ltd: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 8th January 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jan 2025|08:18 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Steel, RVNL, Tata Technologies, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Birlasoft Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.