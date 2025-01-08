This is to inform you that the Thirtieth (30th) Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance, with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This is to inform you that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Friday June 21, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means. The Company has fixed Thursday, June 13, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of members to receive final and special dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 The Register of Members and share transfer books of the Company will be closed from Friday, June 14, 2024 to Friday, June 21, 2024 (both days inclusive)